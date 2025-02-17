MrBeast responds to claims that he is 'broke' as picture of him flying economy goes viral

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has responded to a social media post showing him flying in economy class that went viral. On February 16, 2025, X user @vinhlegacy shared a photo of the Wichita, Kansas native sleeping while traveling on a plane. While claiming that MrBeast was "reportedly flying economy on EVA Air", the netizen questioned whether the content creator had now gone "broke."

They wrote:

"Is MrBeast now MrBroke? He was reportedly spotted flying economy on EVA AIR. 🤯‼️"

MrBeast eventually responded, admitting that he had flown with Southwest Airlines several times this year. Furthermore, he claimed that he "just chills" at the back of the aircraft with "random fans" whenever he books last-minute tickets:

"I’ve flown Southwest multiple times already this year, sometimes when we need last minute tickets it’s all that’s available and I’m just chilling in the back of a plane with random fans lol."

Fans had a lot to say about the YouTuber's response to the netizens's viral post:

"Why is it bad when rich people don't fly first class? It would be such a trip to meet Jimmy on a normal flight. Would remember that for the rest of my life for sure!" X user @Chris_Ashford responded.

"Dont even answer these people man, unless they also built 100 wells in other countries or gave away millions," X user @AAV7619 remarked.

"Dude southwest flyer miles are insane, I actually have 800k flyer miles, so if you ever need someone to fly out to compete for like, oh idk a Toyota sienna, I can be there." X user @JarJarBeef commented.

"He’s just like the rest of us—if he wants to fly economy, that’s his choice. Just as we have the option to fly first class or book a private jet, he can choose how he travels. This doesn’t mean he’s broke; it shows he’s being wise with his money, possibly so he can help more people in need," X user @Luiscostajr wrote.

MrBeast responds after fan wins $100k during his segment at the NBA All-Stars game

MrBeast hosted a special segment during the NBA All-Stars 2025, in which a fan won $100,000 by defeating Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard in a basketball shooting contest.

Commenting on the situation, the 26-year-old wrote the following on X:

"I had like 10 seconds left before they kicked to a commercial, I was praying he hit a shot 😭"

In other news, Jimmy made headlines on February 15, 2025, when he responded to claims that the Beast Games winner would receive half the prize money after tax deductions.

