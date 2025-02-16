"Make sure you tune in"— MrBeast reveals "very special" segment between NBA All-Star games

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently revealed that he has collaborated with the NBA to work on a special segment that will be held between two NBA All-Star games on February 16, 2025, as part of the All-Star weekend event held by the NBA. One of the two matches will be between Chuck's Global Stars and Kenny's Young Stars, and the other will be Shaq's OGs versus Candace's Rising Stars.

In a clip of the revelation, the YouTuber gave a behind-the-scenes picture of the event. Claiming that he had thoroughly planned out the "very special" segment, he stated:

"In between Game 1 and 2 today of the All-Star, NBA All-Star games, they're going to let me do something very special, we've been planning it out... Make sure you tune in!"

YouTube's most subscribed creator, MrBeast, has continued to remain one of the prominent topics of discussion online, owing to the recent season finale of his popular competitive game show, Beast Games. The show concluded with its tenth and final episode being released on February 13, 2025.

MrBeast's prominence online has also been the reason behind his massive brand deals, with Beast Games being released on Amazon's Prime Video platform.

On the other side, the NBA's recent All-Star Celebrity game featuring Kai Cenat and Druski made for some interesting moments, as the Twitch streamers managed to score four points each during the entire matchup.

Claiming that he had been practicing camera angles for the special segment with NBA, MrBeast stated:

"I'm practicing the camera shots right now, it's going to be fun tonight..."

In other news, MrBeast recently shared a screenshot of a supposed bank wire transaction depicting the transfer of $10 million to the winner of Beast Games. This screenshot was shared by him on X as "proof" that he had awarded the winner with the promised sum of prize money, which was actually doubled during the last episode of the series due to a risky coin toss by a contestant.

