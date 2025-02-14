MrBeast shares $10 million bank wire as proof of sending money to the winner of Beast Games Season 1

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently shared a picture of the Beast Games reality show's prize money supposedly sent through a bank wire transfer to its winner, who was revealed in the recently released tenth and final episode. The show's winner, Jeffrey Randall Allen a.k.a. Player 831, has been awarded his promised prize money of $10 million.

While the image blurred out the recipient's name to avoid spoiling the show for those who have not watched it yet, other aspects showcase the amount of money transferred from a commercial checking account, which is typically used by businesses and corporations.

MrBeast shares screenshot of $10 million prize money transferred to Beast Games winner

At the start of Beast Games, the prize money officially offered to the winner was $5 million. However, this amount was doubled in the tenth episode, after one of the six remaining contestants decided to do a coin flip that would either result in the prize money being doubled or him getting eliminated.

Luckily for the contestant, the side of the coin he picked coincided with the outcome of the toss, resulting in the winner's prize money being doubled to a whopping $10 million. Although the contestant, Player 974, did not win the show, his actions proved extremely beneficial for his fellow contestant and the winner, Jeffrey Allen.

Apart from the $10 million prize offered to the last man standing, many other participants who could not make it to the final stage were rewarded in multiple ways for their participation. As revealed by MrBeast, $20 million was given away while filming Beast Games.

Beast Games's first season was full of many dramatic and intense moments. One such moment was when player 952, who won an island worth $1.8 million, accused fellow Player 539 of racism during the game for picking out three women of African ethnicity when asked to pick the participants he liked the least.

