MrBeast responds to social media post "insinuating" his death

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has responded to a post made on X by user @testaccount5515 which supposedly contained content that "insinuated" his death. While the original post is now unavailable due to it violating X's content guidelines, MrBeast's response to the post has gained traction with over 369,000 views in just a few hours of being posted.

Responding to the now-unavailable post sarcastically, MrBeast wrote:

"Lovely, a tweet insinuating my death. So funny"

The account, which goes by the username testaccount123 on X, seems to be highly focused on Fumos, which are a line of plush character figures that are manufactured and sold by Gift, a Japanese company. Despite the account previously posting almost entirely about the aforementioned plush figures, it seems to have gone off the rails in an unprecedented manner recently, targeting Elon Musk and MrBeast in their posts.

One of the first rogue posts seemed to be a repost of a critique of MrBeast's recent post about the poor ratings received by Beast Games from critics in contrast to the 90% positive rating received from the audiences. The individual has since made multiple related posts, seemingly fanning the controversy through the use of memes and edited images.

Another post made by the individual includes an edited image depicting a gun being pointed at Elon Musk. Alongside it is another duplicate image, which involves MrBeast's face edited onto Elon Musk's body.

During an interview on the latest episode of Colin and Samir's show on YouTube, MrBeast revealed that he believes his competitive game show, Beast Games, would not end up being "ROI positive". Despite this, he provided other variables that he considers for measuring the success of the show, including the show's reach and the enjoyment by the audience.

