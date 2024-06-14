MrBeast reveals he gained over 20 million YouTube subscribers in the last month

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, recently became the most subscribed YouTuber in the world after surpassing Indian record label T-Series in a nail-biting race. The content creator won because of the overwhelming growth his channel has witnessed over the last couple of years.

For those wondering, on June 13, 2024, MrBeast shared a screenshot from his recently released YouTube analytics website, revealing that his channel gained about 20 million subscribers in the last month alone. In a post on X, he also insinuated that no other channel has grown at this rate before. He added that his channel garnered about 3.14 billion views over the last 28 days:

"I don't think a YouTube channel has ever gained over 20,000,000 subscribers in a month before."

MrBeast is one of the most famous internet personalities in the world

MrBeast’s YouTube subscriber race with T-Series was reminiscent of the iconic rivalry between the record label and Swedish content creator Felix "PewDiePie" a few years ago. The only difference is that MrBeast went on to handily beat T-Series, unlike PewDiePie, who could not keep up with the Indian company.

The American officially topped the YouTube charts on June 1, 2024. The content creator declared his victory on X with a nod to PewDiePie, saying his feat is an act of retribution against T-Series on behalf of the streamer.

The intense rivalry between the two parties had culminated in an overwhelming growth on MrBeast's part. The 26-year-old also revealed that when he became the YouTuber with the most subs, his channel gained about two million subscribers in one day.

Currently, MrBeast's main channel on the platform has 280 million subscribers, and all trends show that it will continue to grow. In contrast, the growth curve for the second biggest channel, T-Series, seems to have become quite flat.

Here is a graph of their respective subscriber counts, with MrBeast's line seemingly growing at a faster rate after his channel surpassed T-Series.

Subscriber growth chart (Image via Social Blade)

This means that the YouTube star is only getting more and more popular over time. Considering he has a massive project lined up in association with Prime Video, called Beast Games, he will be getting a whole new set of fans soon.

