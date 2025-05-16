MrBeast reveals star-studded cast for upcoming YouTube video featuring Neymar, Steph Curry, and more

Jimmy "MrBeast" has announced that his upcoming YouTube video will feature star athletes such as Neymar Jr., Serena Williams, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard. On May 15, 2025, the internet was set abuzz when Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. posted a photo with the YouTube star on Instagram.

The content creator reposted the image on his account with the caption:

"Big video coming up."

Shortly afterward, he revealed the star-studded cast of his next video via an X post, writing.

"Got a video coming up that has Neymar, Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Damian Lillard, etc. I’M SO EXCITED"

MrBeast's upcoming video is possibly another installment in the Pro vs Amateur series

With over 395 million subscribers, MrBeast’s channel is the most popular on YouTube. Over the years, the 27-year-old has become one of the most recognizable figures on the internet, allowing him to collaborate with high-profile celebrities and athletes.

One of his recent YouTube series that has captured fans' attention is Pro vs Amateur, where professional athletes compete against fans or amateurs for a prize.

The latest installment of the series was released in November 2024. It featured notable athletes like Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Olympic champion Noah Lyles, and NFL star Tom Brady competing against fans for a cash prize.

Popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" also appeared in the video. He was narrowly beaten by Noah Lyles in a race for a $100,000 prize.

It is known that MrBeast has been actively seeking more athletes for his upcoming video. Earlier this month, he posted an open invitation on social media to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

On April 23, 2025, the content creator tagged Kohli in a post on X and wrote:

"@imVkohli Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video?"

Despite the post going viral, Kohli has not responded publicly. The fact that his name was absent from the recently announced cast list suggests that he is unlikely to be part of the upcoming video.

