MrBeast and Rolling Stone controversy, explained

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has become the talk of the town after he expressed his dissatisfaction with media publication Rolling Stone for its ranking of him on the 25 Most Influential Creators of 2025 list. In a now-deleted X post, MrBeast responded to X user @FearedBuck's post, in which the netizen listed the influencers and content creators ranked by Rolling Stone.Commenting on being ranked below Caleb Hearon as the seventh most influential personality, the Wichita, Kansas native stated:&quot;According to this list a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to piss off The Rolling Stones&quot;Jimmy's now-deleted X post, in which he called Rolling Stone out for their ranking of him below Caleb Hearon (Image via Reddit.com)Rolling Stone eventually responded to the now-deleted X post, writing:&quot;*Rolling Stone&quot;MrBeast's call-out to the publication elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens across platforms such as Reddit and X, and they had a lot to say about the situation.&quot;Mr beast is a narcissist. Also am I getting old if I only know like 3 people on that list?&quot; Redditor u/BillNyeIsCoolio said.&quot;Picking on caleb is so lame he's such a nice dude lol,&quot; Redditor u/KIDDKOI commented.&quot;I could see him being like &quot;aww man&quot; but the fact he had to drag someone else to pull himself up? Ew. ETA: Wait, he is in the list?? He's just mad about his placement? God, what a crybaby. I take it back, he's just a sore loser,&quot; Redditor u/R1ngBanana remarked.MrBeast explains why he deleted his X post calling out Rolling StoneOn August 26, 2025, X user @_martymc quote-tweeted MrBeast's post, in which he voiced his dissatisfaction about being ranked lower than Caleb Hearon on Rolling Stone's list, and said:&quot;Put some respect on Caleb!!!&quot;The most subscribed YouTuber responded, explaining why he decided to delete his social media post:&quot;Ngl after this I watched some of his stuff and it’s actually good. I deleted the tweet, I don’t want the smoke from the shooters, spare me plz&quot;MrBeast @MrBeastLINK@_martymc Ngl after this I watched some of his stuff and it’s actually good. I deleted the tweet I don’t want the smoke from the shooters, spare me plz&quot;Caleb has something you'll never have&quot; - YouTuber Rosanna Pansino reacts to MrBeast's post about being ranked lower than Caleb HearonPopular YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has chimed in on MrBeast's now-deleted X post about Rolling Stone ranking him lower than Caleb Hearon, claiming that the 27-year-old's &quot;mask&quot; was &quot;slipping.&quot;She wrote:&quot;Mrbeast's mask slipping this much in less than a year has been fascinating to watch. Sorry Jimmy, Caleb has something you'll never have: A personalty.&quot; In addition to Pansino, Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; commented on the controversy, saying MrBeast &quot;sounded so bitter&quot; in his social media post.