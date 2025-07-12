MrBeast's "biggest creator collab ever": Which streamers have expressed interest so far?

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has taken the internet by storm after announcing that he plans on hosting the "biggest creator collab ever." On July 11, 2025, the Wichita, Kansas native took to X to declare that he wants to team up with "every" streamer, content creator, TikToker, and influencer for an upcoming video on August 1, 2025.

While claiming to have "sent over 1,000" direct messages, MrBeast wrote the following in a series of X posts:

"If you want to be apart of the biggest creator collab ever on August 1st, dm me :D (If I don’t follow you just reply to this tweet!) STILL REPLYING AND MESSAGING PEOPLE I NEED EVERY CREATOR ON EARTH KEEP REPLYING IF YOU WANT TO BE APART OF THE BIGGEST COLLAB IN HISTORY ON AUGUST 1ST I’M STILL GOING YA BOY AINT STOPPING REACH OUT IF YOU WANT TO JOIN THE WORLD’S BIGGEST COLLAB Sent over 1,000 DMs so far today, I WANT EVERY STREAMER, YOUTUBER, TIK TOKER, IN THE WORLD INVOLVED ON THIS COLLAB DM ME!"

Over 34,000 netizens responded to the most subscribed YouTuber's post, including prominent content creators, including Rachell "Valkyrae," Felix "xQc," Rani "FaZe Stable Ronaldo," Nick "Nmplol," John "Tectone," and more.

As of this writing, the following streamers have responded to MrBeast's X post about his "biggest creator collab ever":

MrBeast responds to Valkyrae, Stable Ronaldo, and more, as they express interest in joining his "biggest creator collab ever"

YouTube and Twitch sensation Valkyrae reacted to MrBeast's invitation to streamers for his upcoming video by expressing her excitement. In response, the content creator said:

"(Valkyrae writes, 'I’m excited 🎉🎉') SAME"

MrBeast also responded to FaZe Stable Ronaldo on the same day, writing:

"(FaZe Stable Ronaldo writes, 'hiiiii') Messaged"

When content creator ZeroWontMiss claimed that MrBeast was "replying to his buddies" and not "low-level content creators," the 27-year-old said:

"(ZeroWontMiss writes, 'Mr. Beast is literally replying to his buddies are subscribed to him but what about the low level content creators 🤦🏻‍♂️' Done"

MrBeast made headlines on July 7, 2025, when netizens accused him of allegedly using AI in his recently uploaded YouTube video.

