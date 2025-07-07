  • home icon
Netizens accuse MrBeast of allegedly using AI in his video, YouTuber changes thumbnail later

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 07, 2025 02:53 GMT
MrBeast has become embroiled in controversy once more owing to his supposed usage of AI to create his latest video
MrBeast gets embroiled in controversy owing to the supposed usage of AI to create his latest video's thumbnail (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" was recently accused of using AI in the production of his latest YouTube video, World's Fastest Car Vs Cheetah! The video depicted many athletes competing with wild animals in Herculean tasks, such as a tug-of-war between a lion and strongman Brian Shaw.

The video's release coincides with continuing scrutiny regarding MrBeast's recently launched and subsequently discontinued AI-powered thumbnail generation tool, which had sparked considerable debate after its release. Now, speculation that MrBeast is making use of AI to create his new video's thumbnail has gone viral online, spawning its own thread on Reddit under r/YouTube.

MrBeast faces criticism for allegedly making use of AI in his latest video

MrBeast may have just used AI in his newest video. byu/Sea-Variety-9795 inyoutube
YouTube star MrBeast has been the target of public ire after his AI tool, released in June 2025, made waves online for its extensive features. This included utilizing other creators' existing thumbnails to make a modified thumbnail using prompts or even taking "inspiration" from multiple thumbnails to generate a similar one.

However, many netizens had expressed concerns about the ethicality of using such a tool and its $79.99 price tag upon release. With mounting backlash, MrBeast eventually removed the tool altogether. He also announced that he would be hiring a "thumbnail artist" to create his video thumbnails to show artists that he cares.

Comment byu/Sea-Variety-9795 from discussion inyoutube
However, MrBeast has seemingly continued to utilize AI to create his thumbnails. The case in point is the thumbnail of his latest video, which showcased a cheetah running next to an F1 car.

Eventually, MrBeast ended up changing the thumbnail, now making it so that it depicts a side angle of both MrBeast and the cheetah, with the former being inside a supercar and looking at the camera.

MrBeast's AI tool had received backlash from other YouTubers, such as gaming YouTuber Sean "Jacksepticeye," who was quite unimpressed with the world's most subscribed YouTuber making use of his channel's signature logo in the promotional video for the now-discontinued AI tool.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
