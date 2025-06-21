  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "What the actual f**k": Jacksepticeye accuses MrBeast of using his logo for promoting his $80 per month AI thumbnail tool

"What the actual f**k": Jacksepticeye accuses MrBeast of using his logo for promoting his $80 per month AI thumbnail tool

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jun 21, 2025 21:29 GMT
YouTuber Jacksepticeye commented MrBeast allegedly making use of his logo for promotion of his new AI tool (Image via MrBeast and Jacksepticeye/YouTube)
YouTuber Jacksepticeye commented MrBeast allegedly making use of his logo for promotion of his new AI tool (Image via MrBeast and Jacksepticeye/YouTube)

YouTuber Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin recently made a post on X talking about fellow YouTube star MrBeast's new AI-based YouTube thumbnail making tool. The tool has become a huge topic of debate online, with many talking about its ethical foundations and monthly membership, which costs $80.

In his X post, McLoughlin accused MrBeast of utilizing his logo in the promotional video for the tool, writing:

"What the actual f**k... and he used my logo in the promotion for it too."

"Hate what this platform is turning into": Jacksepticeye opines on MrBeast's new AI YouTube thumbnail generation tool

Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye has made an X post denouncing MrBeast&#039;s latest AI tool (Image via @Jacksepticeye/X)
Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye has made an X post denouncing MrBeast's latest AI tool (Image via @Jacksepticeye/X)

MrBeast's new AI tool has put the YouTube's most subscribed creator at odds with the YouTube community, with many users and even content creators expressing their discontentment with it online. The tool, as described by MrBeast in his promotional video on it, is capable of generating thumbnails by using pre-existing thumbnails from a particular channel as "inspiration."

also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, it allows the usage of prompts by the user, which can then generate a unique thumbnail from scratch. Users of the tool can also pick out a pre-existing thumbnail and utilize prompts to modify and customize it as per their liking, removing and replacing certain objects within the thumbnail, swapping faces with their own, among other features.

Now, the promotional video by MrBeast momentarily showcases Jacksepticeye's iconic "Septiceye Sam" logo, which also serves as the mascot of his YouTube channel. This was pointed out by McLoughlin in his post, which also denounced the usage of the AI-powered tool:

"I hate what this platform is turning into. F**k AI."

Jacksepticeye's opinion has been echoed by many other users on X, who have been highlighting the ethical considerations of using AI, as well as of utilizing it for creative purposes.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications