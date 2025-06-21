"What the actual f**k": Jacksepticeye accuses MrBeast of using his logo for promoting his $80 per month AI thumbnail tool

YouTuber Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin recently made a post on X talking about fellow YouTube star MrBeast's new AI-based YouTube thumbnail making tool. The tool has become a huge topic of debate online, with many talking about its ethical foundations and monthly membership, which costs $80.

In his X post, McLoughlin accused MrBeast of utilizing his logo in the promotional video for the tool, writing:

"What the actual f**k... and he used my logo in the promotion for it too."

"Hate what this platform is turning into": Jacksepticeye opines on MrBeast's new AI YouTube thumbnail generation tool

Gaming YouTuber Jacksepticeye has made an X post denouncing MrBeast's latest AI tool (Image via @Jacksepticeye/X)

MrBeast's new AI tool has put the YouTube's most subscribed creator at odds with the YouTube community, with many users and even content creators expressing their discontentment with it online. The tool, as described by MrBeast in his promotional video on it, is capable of generating thumbnails by using pre-existing thumbnails from a particular channel as "inspiration."

Trending

Furthermore, it allows the usage of prompts by the user, which can then generate a unique thumbnail from scratch. Users of the tool can also pick out a pre-existing thumbnail and utilize prompts to modify and customize it as per their liking, removing and replacing certain objects within the thumbnail, swapping faces with their own, among other features.

Now, the promotional video by MrBeast momentarily showcases Jacksepticeye's iconic "Septiceye Sam" logo, which also serves as the mascot of his YouTube channel. This was pointed out by McLoughlin in his post, which also denounced the usage of the AI-powered tool:

"I hate what this platform is turning into. F**k AI."

Jacksepticeye's opinion has been echoed by many other users on X, who have been highlighting the ethical considerations of using AI, as well as of utilizing it for creative purposes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More