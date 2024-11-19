MrBeast's game show Beast Games release date announced: Where and how to watch

YouTuber MrBeast's much-awaited game show Beast Games in association with Amazon finally has a release date. The serialized show touted as the biggest game show of all time by Jimmy "MrBeast" will be released on Prime Video on December 19, 2024.

2024 has been a tumultuous year in Jimmy's career. His YouTube channel became the most-subscribed one on the platform and the content creator/entrepreneur also launched Lunchly in association with Logan Paul and KSI. However, MrBeast has also been at the center of many controversies since the start of 2024.

Notwithstanding the allegations against Lunchly and Jimmy's association with Ava Kris Tyson who was accused of grooming minors earlier this year, Beast Games has also made headlines after five participants filed a class action lawsuit against the YouTuber's production team and Amazon Studios for toxic and hazardous work environment on the set of the game show.

Legal troubles aside, it seems Beast Games's release will go ahead and release in a month, bringing his content to a whole new audience on the Prime Video streaming service.

"You will not want to miss this": MrBeast hypes up the release of Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video

In a post on Instagram from the official account titled Beastgamesonprime, MrBeast announced that the game show that he has been working on since the start of the year will be released on December 19, 2024. The YouTuber officially revealed that he was working on the show back in March of 2024 where he had claimed that Beast Games would be "the largest game show in history."

In the latest release date announcement, the YouTuber reiterated some of the details of the show such as the $5 million cash prize and the fact that the game show has a staggering 1,000 participants. Jimmy hyped up Beast Games's release, urging fans not to miss the "insane" game show:

"I (@mrbeast) have spent the last year doing everything I can to make the greatest competition show imaginable. With a $5M cash prize, 1000 players, 1 winner, Beast Games is unlike anything you’ve ever seen in your life. You will not want to miss this… it’s insane."

In related news, Beast Games production has been mired by various controversies as mentioned before. Here is a list of some of the accusations leveled against MrBeast and Amazon Studios by participants in the class action lawsuit.

