  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • MrBeast's monthly YouTube revenue has allegedly been leaked

MrBeast's monthly YouTube revenue has allegedly been leaked

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Feb 17, 2025 19:40 GMT
Mr. Beast Lights Up Manhattan Skyline At SUMMIT One Vanderbilt - Source: Getty
Mr. Beast Lights Up Manhattan Skyline At SUMMIT One Vanderbilt (Image via Getty)

An alleged screenshot of Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast's monthly YouTube revenue has been leaked online and shared on social media platform X by user @DramaAlert. MrBeast is the most popular YouTuber by far, with over 363 million subscribers on his main channel as of February 17, 2025, and over 72 billion total channel views.

Ad

Considering YouTube payouts are based on viewership, MrBeast should be one of the top earners on the platform, and according to the unconfirmed leaks on social media, that seems to be the case.

Note: The leaked information is unconfirmed. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per the leaked screenshot, MrBeast earned an estimated revenue of $4.23 million in the last 28 days. This is barring other sponsorships and brand deals.

MrBeast's latest net worth details explored in light of leaked YouTube revenue

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jimmy is worth approximately $1 billion. This estimation comes from his brand's perceived value, including his YouTube channel and other entrepreneurial activities such as his stake in the Feastables and Lunchly. According to Axios, MrBeast was seeking a whopping $1.5 billion evaluation in October 2022 while trying to raise $150 million for his business.

Ad

There are conflicting news reports about his earnings. The leaked $4.23 million YouTube revenue per month is only a part of his income stream, and Celebrity Net Worth claims that MrBeast earns around $50 million monthly. However, the latest reports from Forbes, which put the YouTuber on top of the richest content creators list, estimate he earned $85 million in 2024.

MrBeast is known worldwide for his extravagant YouTube videos and is one of the most famous content creators in the world. He recently partnered with Amazon to create a game show for Prime Video called Beast Games. The game show has broken 50 world records in its first season, with over $20 million worth of prize money given to the winners.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी