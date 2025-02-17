MrBeast's monthly YouTube revenue has allegedly been leaked

An alleged screenshot of Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast's monthly YouTube revenue has been leaked online and shared on social media platform X by user @DramaAlert. MrBeast is the most popular YouTuber by far, with over 363 million subscribers on his main channel as of February 17, 2025, and over 72 billion total channel views.

Ad

Considering YouTube payouts are based on viewership, MrBeast should be one of the top earners on the platform, and according to the unconfirmed leaks on social media, that seems to be the case.

Note: The leaked information is unconfirmed. Readers' discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the leaked screenshot, MrBeast earned an estimated revenue of $4.23 million in the last 28 days. This is barring other sponsorships and brand deals.

MrBeast's latest net worth details explored in light of leaked YouTube revenue

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jimmy is worth approximately $1 billion. This estimation comes from his brand's perceived value, including his YouTube channel and other entrepreneurial activities such as his stake in the Feastables and Lunchly. According to Axios, MrBeast was seeking a whopping $1.5 billion evaluation in October 2022 while trying to raise $150 million for his business.

Ad

There are conflicting news reports about his earnings. The leaked $4.23 million YouTube revenue per month is only a part of his income stream, and Celebrity Net Worth claims that MrBeast earns around $50 million monthly. However, the latest reports from Forbes, which put the YouTuber on top of the richest content creators list, estimate he earned $85 million in 2024.

MrBeast is known worldwide for his extravagant YouTube videos and is one of the most famous content creators in the world. He recently partnered with Amazon to create a game show for Prime Video called Beast Games. The game show has broken 50 world records in its first season, with over $20 million worth of prize money given to the winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback