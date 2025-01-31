  • home icon
MrBeast says he wanted to "open doors for other creators" as streaming services reportedly express interest in working with influencers

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 08:18 GMT
MrBeast speaks on why he created Beast Games (Image via Instagram/@MrBeast and @beastgamesonprime)
YouTube's biggest name Jimmy "MrBeast" responded to a recent report suggesting that major streaming services are now opening up to the idea of working with creators and social media influencers. Jimmy is actively a part of a project with Prime Video (Amazon). Beast Games has become an instant hit among the audiences.

Business Insider has published reports about streaming services/Hollywood expressing "interest" in working with content creators following the success of MrBeast and Prime Video's Beast Games. The report read,

"The show's success with viewers comes as agents, producers, and creator-side executives tell BI they've seen a general uptick in studios and streamers wanting to work with creators."

In response, Jimmy stated that he created their game show with the idea of opening doors for creators to work with mainstream media houses.

"That was the goal, open doors for other creators."
Jimmy reveals the real reason behind creating Beast Games (Image via X/@MrBeast)
How many contestants are left in MrBeast's Beast Games?

Prime Video's Beast Games, which premiered on December 19, 2024, has now released eight episodes. Only two episodes remain, set to air on February 6 and 13, 2025.

For those who have been following, the show started with 1,000 contestants. Now, only the final 10 remain, all competing for the massive $5 million cash prize. Here are the names of the remaining participants:

  • Player 424: Courtney Ferris, court_ferris on Instagram
  • Player 453: Michael Robert House, michaelrhouse on Instagram
  • Player 566: JC, jcgallego333 on Instagram
  • Player 817: Queen, thequeenofcoverage on Instagram
  • Player 830: Twana Barnett, twana_barnett on Instagram
  • Player 831: Jeffrey Randall Allen, legacy.831 on Instagram
  • Player 930: Patrick
  • Player 937: Emma Nelson, emma_k_nelson on Instagram
  • Player 947: Yesenia Hernandez Jaime, yesithebear on Instagram
  • Player 974: Gage

Will MrBeast create another Squid Game in real life video?

The creator's most-viewed video to date remains his $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life video, which has amassed 700 million views and counting. It was released following the viral success of the Netflix show Squid Game in 2021.

With Season 2 having been released in December 2024 and the final season scheduled for June 2025, Jimmy has hinted that he might drop a Squid Game In Real Life Part 2 video soon.

Reportedly, he invested over $3 million in creating his first video themed around the Squid Game show. His Beast Games is modeled after that, featuring a massive $5 million cash prize.

Edited by Angad Sharma
