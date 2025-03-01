MrBeast slams news outlet accusing them of spreading a lie regarding his comments about being broke

  • home icon
By Vishnu Menon
Modified Mar 01, 2025 18:09 GMT
MrBeast goes off against a media source allegedly making false claims about his earnings (Image via The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube)
YouTube megastar Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson was put in an uncomfortable spot recently after a report regarding his interview on The Diary Of A CEO. The report misstated that the YouTuber found living a low-cost or "broke" lifestyle easier than living a wealthy one. Certain netizens, believing the quote, lashed out against Donaldson, causing him to address the situation on his X account in defense.

The article, published on Kotaku, appears to misquote the YouTuber, portraying him in a negative light. On X, MrBeast expressed having to wake up one morning to a flood of criticism online, sarcastically citing this as a pitfall of being a celebrity in today's age:

"A news site lied and said I said “life is so much easier when you’re broke” which I didn’t say. Now I’m waking up to millions of people believing the lie and hating me. Being famous is so much fun."
MrBeast addresses the clickbait article, reclarifying his comments on The Diary Of A CEO interview (Image via @MrBeast/X)
In the interview with the show's host, Steven Bartlett, Donaldson stated that although he could be perceived as a billionaire "on paper", with most of his wealth invested in his businesses, his personal bank account holds far less.

"('The business must be worth several billions of dollars?", questioned Bartlett) Overall, you could deduce something like that, yeah. ('Are you a billionaire?') On paper, yeah, but in my actual bank account I have less than a million dollars."

What did MrBeast actually say in the interview with The Diary Of A CEO?

In a follow-up post, MrBeast provided some context, using an explanation from commentary YouTuber Dolan Darkest.

Essentially, Dolan carefully reviewed the video and identified the section that appeared to be misquoted, presenting it fully to show the entire context of the clip. Here's what Jimmy said in reality:

"...It's really killing me to be honest, it's like so much easier when you're... bro, when you don't travel constantly... life is so easy when you just wake up in your own bed, like, waking up in your own bed and working 15 hours in your office or whatever, so easy..."
Dolan goes on to explain that Jimmy clearly makes no mention of the "broke" lifestyle:

"If you heard that, he doesn't even say 'broke', he says 'bro'. He's talking about how messed up he is from traveling for two weeks straight and that he prefers working in the office himself. So, yeah, nothing to do with broke... but this entire article misquotes him, then uses it as clickbait in the title."
As of this writing, the article remains published, and the title stands unchanged.

In other news, after Twitch streamer Kai Cenat claimed he couldn't understand the hype around YouTube veteran PewDiePie, MrBeast stepped in, calling the YouTuber the greatest of all time.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
