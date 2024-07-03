MrBeast is slated to appear on Kai Cenat's stream as Twitch star teases fireworks war

  • home icon
By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Jul 03, 2024 23:28 GMT
MrBeast might join Kai Cenat and AMP
MrBeast could join Kai Cenat's upcoming stream (Image via Kai Cenat/YouTube, X)

Twitch star Kai Cenat has announced that popular YouTuber MrBeast will be appearing on his upcoming stream on July 3, 2024. Cenat took to his social media accounts to reveal the massive collaboration, and fans of both content creators are immensely excited about it.

Per Cenat, the stream is slated to start at 8 pm EST (or 5 pm PT), and fans only have a few hours to tune in to watch the broadcast. While the streamer did not mention what exactly the duo will be doing for content, he did insinuate that his annual July 4 fireworks war will start on July 3, 2024.

Kai Cenat captioned the post:

"KAI X MR BEAST STREAM TONIGHT AT 8PM EST BE THERE! WAR STARTS TONIGHT"
also-read-trending Trending

More on Kai Cenat's July 4 AMP fireworks war, which MrBeast might feature in

Fans of the Twitch group AMP (Any Means Possible) are well aware of its annual fireworks war held around July 4 every year. Streamers affiliated with the group include Duke Dennis, Fanum, Agent00, ChrisNxtDoor, ImDaviss, and Kai Cenat.

Most of the group members live together in a house in Atlanta and have a fireworks war around this time of year. They throw firecrackers into each other's bedrooms and their shared living space during livestreams.

Barring safety concerns, a large number of fans look forward to the showdown annually, and MrBeast's possible inclusion this year has only increased the hype.

Readers should note that while Cenat is known for his high-profile collaborations, MrBeast will be the first major online personality to be in the AMP fireworks war.

What's more, Cenat and the other AMP members had already started preparing for it. In a stream from last week, the streamer said someone was making firework-guns for the war to take it to the next level.

Details surrounding the event are still murky. However, this is not the only time that Kai Cenat will be collaborating with MrBeast. A few weeks ago, MrBeast shared a photo featuring many popular streamers, including Cenat, while teasing an upcoming video.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
