Kai Cenat posts clip of him on MrBeast's set, becomes the latest streamer to reportedly be in the YouTuber's upcoming video

Recently on June 5, 2024, American streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat posted an Instagram story of him being on the MrBeast set. The story can be seen with an overlay of the popular 50 Cent song, In Da Club. Kai can be seen picking up stashes of money from the table and filling up his pants with the notes. Popular YouTuber Ludwig also makes an appearance in Kai's clip.

Although it is unclear if Kai won the money in a challenge by MrBeast, in the clip, he appears to thank Jimmy for it. Both streamers were seen wearing blue-colored jerseys with their streaming aliases printed on the front. The clip being posted on Kai Cenat's Instagram story suggests that the two YouTubers are going to be a part of the upcoming MrBeast video.

Streamers other than Kai Cenat who revealed their collaboration with MrBeast

In the past few weeks, many Twitch streamers and YouTubers have hinted at possible collaborations with Jimmy on X and in their streams. MrBeast has been actively replying to X posts by streamers and asking them to feature in his videos. On June 5, 2024, Spanish star Ibai Llanos left fans in a frenzy after posting photos with MrBeast following his post about completing a shoot with the latter.

Apart from Kai Cenat and Ibai, some other names are El Rubius and Quackity, as mentioned in the Spanish star's X post. YouTuber Valkyrae is also among the popular names to collaborate with MrBeast. She made the announcement after talking about being unable to stream for five days due to her 'short trip' for the shoot.

Kai's popularity has grown quickly on the Amazon-owned streaming platform over the years. He once again made headlines on May 23, 2024, after he hosted Hollywood star Kevin Hart on his livestream.