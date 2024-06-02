100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae reveals she is doing a shoot with MrBeast

During her latest stream on June 1, 2024, YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" announced that she will be doing a shoot with YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast". Rachell is best known for being a co-owner of 100 Thieves, an esports organization that competes in several games, including Call of Duty, League of Legends, and Valorant. She is also one of the most-watched female streamers on YouTube.

Rachell was using the streaming setup of fellow YouTube creator and housemate Leslie "Fuslie" for her stream, due to issues with the internet connection in her room. After streaming a Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay session on the NoPixel server, Valkyrae stated that she would be away from streaming for a few days. She further revealed that she would be on a "short trip" for a shoot with Jimmy.

Valkyrae reveals she will be away from streaming for up to five days to shoot with MrBeast

MrBeast is known for being a YouTube powerhouse, and his collaborations with other stars often rake in massive numbers of views. The YouTube star had even invited Spanish megastar Ibai for a collaborative video, which left fans of both the creators buzzing with excitement.

As per her stream, Rachell may be away from streaming due to her shoot with the YouTube star for a possible maximum of five days, depending on her performance during the shoot. This may hint at the creator being a participant in one of Jimmy's upcoming challenge videos. She stated:

"I will be on a short trip for a MrBeast shoot, and it'll be up to five days depending on how well I do. So, if I don't break a leg, I'll be back in good time!"

MrBeast recently overtook Indian music label T-Series's YouTube channel to become the most subscribed channel on the platform. Both channels currently stand at 266 million subscribers, with Jimmy's channel slightly ahead. Jimmy also overtook YouTube legend PewDiePie on November 14, 2022, to become the subscribed channel on the platform managed by an individual at the time.

In yet another major stride, Jimmy also announced his game show, Beast Games, which he is working on with Amazon Prime Video. So far, he has revealed a prize of $5 million and 5,000 contestants.