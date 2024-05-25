5 hilarious moments from the Kai Cenat-Kevin Hart Twitch stream that you must see

About a week after finishing the highly successful Elden Ring marathon, Kai Cenat went viral for hosting Hollywood star Kevin Hart on his Twitch channel. The comedian linked up with the streamer last month and appeared on his channel for a couple of hours on May 23, 2024.

The high-profile collaboration naturally garnered a lot of attention from Kai Cenat's fanbase, attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers who tuned in to watch the stream. In case you missed it, here are some of the top moments from the broadcast that feature Kevin Hart's witty banter and light trolling with Kai.

Note: This list is subjective and is in no discernible order.

Five moments from the Kevin Hart-Kai Cenat stream that went viral

1) Hart's hilarious reaction to Kai explaining how Twitch streaming works

Kai explaining OBS to a wide-eyed Kevin (Image via @Tre_Notes/X)

As a 44-year-old comic and Hollywood actor, Kevin Hart naturally did not know a lot about livestreaming on Twitch. During the broadcast, Kai asked him:

"So do you watch streams often, or no?"

To which the comedian promptly answered in the negative:

"Absolutely not, I've never, no. (looks at the camera and the screen) Is this me? What do I say to that?"

Kai Cenat, who is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch tried explaining things to him:

"Okay, so this is OBS, so you look here (pointing to the chat screen)"

Hilariously, Kevin interjected the streamer while he started about OBS, the software used by many creators to go live:

"What the f*ck does that mean? What does that mean?"

Laughing, Kai went on to say:

"Okay look, this is OBS, this is where everything is running, okay? Do you see the people? This is where you look out for comments. Everybody is laughing right now."

Kevin Hart, however, was insistent on learning the meaning of the word "OBS":

"Okay, but what the f*ck does OBS mean? What does it mean?"

To the amusement of the viewers, this even got the back-to-back Streamer of the Year winner to scratch his head:

"What does OBS mean?"

2) Kevin shows off his moves on camera

A viral moment from the stream was when both Kai and Kevin showed off their moves and started dancing to Usher's hit track Yeah! Both the streamer and the comedian were grooving, but Hart's pop and lock dance was especially popular among viewers.

Kevin Hart is known for many things, be it acting in Hollywood blockbusters or packing halls for his comedy routines, but the 44-year-old's moves while dancing to Usher naturally amused a lot of people with clips of the moment garnering millions of views all over social media.

3) Kai Cenat gets trolled for getting friend-zoned by Tyla

That time when Tyla came on Kai's stream (Kai Cenat Live/YouTube)

Kai Cenat is known for his big collaborations with artists and the Twitch streamer had South-African Grammy-winning singer Tyla on his channel back in March. The streamer showed Kevin a viral clip from that broadcast where Tyla essentially friendzoned him when he asked her out.

Kevin Hart could not help himself from mocking Kai, and mimicked his conversation with the singer in a stiff tone:

"Are you asking me for real? Yeah. I like you."

Hart then went on to troll the Twitch star, claiming that streaming had made Kai unable to "function around women":

"What the f*ck? This is what streaming does. Streaming has taken away your ability to function around women! You have no concept. "

Suffice to say, fans loved the way the actor roasted their favorite streamer.

4) Kai trolls Kevin Hart's height

The stepping stool incident (Image via DramaAlert/X)

At another point during the stream, Kai Cenat attempted to troll Kevin Hart by making him self-conscious about his height with a step stool. The streamer made the comedian open up a sealed box that contained the present. A lot of viewers have been praising the two's on-screen banter, and what followed was nothing short of hilarious.

Kevin Hart took the joke in stride and proceeded to act out getting something from the top of an imaginary fridge at Kai's behest. Meanwhile, the streamer was dying of laughter in the background. The comedian even sarcastically thanked him for the gift beforehand, dryly stating:

"Yeah I can get sh*t myself, thank you. Thank you. Yeah, I, uh, this is cool I man. No, dude this is everything."

5) Hart calls out T-Pain for being "cheap"

During a broadcast on Twitch, viewers can donate subscriptions to the streamer which directly go towards monetarily helping them and gives a random non-subbed viewer a free subscription to the channel. While Kai Cenat was hosting Kevin Hart, T-Pain decided to gift 50 subscriptions which roughly cost around $250.

The streamer was quite happy with it and stated:

"That's actually T-Pain! With the 50 gifted!"

However, Kevin was not having it and called the singer "cheap":

"Well, how come rainbow come and gift a 100 and T-Pain cheap-a** only gave 50? T-Pain what the f*ck was that? I just saw it said rainbow somebody gifted 100 and then you came and gave 50. You cheap piece of sh*t T-Pain! Do another 50 man, I can see it in real-time."

The five-hour-long stream was highly successful for Kai Cenat with many people gifting him subs. According to Twitch Tracker, he gained about 20K subscribers, pushing his subscriber count to 126K.