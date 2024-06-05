Spanish Twitch star Ibai reveals wrapping up a MrBeast shoot with fellow streamers El Rubius and Quackity

On June 5, 2024, Spanish internet celebrity "Ibai" Llanos Garatea revealed on social media platform X, that he recently finished recording a MrBeast video. He also said he could not speak about the shoot. Although the streamer and esports commentator did not reveal any details about the video, he did mention El Rubius, Quackity, and Spreen in his post.

His tweet says (translated from Spanish using Google):

"Back in Mexico. We have finished recording the Mr.Beast video. I can not say anything. I'll just say that I love you @Rubiu5 @SpreenDMC @ElAlexQuacikty."

Ibai posts about MrBeast shoot with fellow streamers (Image via X/@IbaiLlanos)

Jimmy "MrBeast" replied to the 29-year-old celebrity's post and confirmed that he is indeed making a video. He called it the "greatest video" he may ever make.

MrBeast replies to Ibai's post (Image via X/@MrBeast)

MrBeast may be planning a video featuring several streamers as Ibai, Valkyrae, and others reveal shooting with YouTuber

The recent tweet about shooting a MrBeast video by the Spanish streamer did not shock fans, as the pair had already hinted at their collaboration in an interaction on May 14, 2024.

Ibai posted a screenshot of Jimmy following him on X, and the latter replied to the post by asking if he wanted to star in a video.

Jimmy offers collaboration with the Spanish streamer (Image via X/@MrBeast)

This 29-year-old star is not the only one who received an open invite on social media to star in the MrBeast video. On May 20, 2024, streamer Spreen also posted a screenshot on X that showed a direct message from Jimmy. The text asked if he wanted to be in a video with him.

More recently, Jimmy has also tagged popular Twitch streamer CaseOh on X inviting him to be in a video. He said:

"@CaseOh__ come be in a video!"

YouTuber Rae, popularly known as Valkyrae, also revealed in a recent stream on June 1, 2024, that she would go on a short trip to shoot a video with MrBeast and mentioned that she should take up to five days.

With these streamers revealing their collaborations with Jimmy, fans, and audiences can expect a lot of great content from the most subscribed YouTuber in the next few weeks.

MrBeast recently collaborated with popular streamer IShowSpeed and YouTube star KSI on Speed's YouTube livestream while doing a $100K wipeout challenge by Jimmy.