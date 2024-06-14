MrBeast teases upcoming video with snapshots showcasing the "obstacle course in the sky"

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has teased his upcoming video for the week with a few pictures of the set. In a series of posts on X, he revealed that the video will be one of his challenge races but this time, the obstacle course is apparently "in the sky."

Jimmy has been on a roll recently, having surpassed T-Series in the race to have the most subscribers on YouTube about two weeks ago. The content creator is known for sharing his thoughts and hyping up his videos a day before they come out. This time, in addition to revealing that he has been working on it for years, MrBeast teased the set with a few pictures and the following caption:

"Tomorrow’s video is something I’ve been working on for years.. an obstacle course in the sky lol"

MrBeast shares photos of an "insane" obstacle course hoisted up in the air with cranes

In addition to his various philanthropic endeavors and individual challenge videos, MrBeast owes his immense popularity to the different game show-type content he has put out over the years. They are so famous that Jimmy is currently in the process of making a game show for Prime Video called Beast Games.

His upcoming video is in the same vein, but unlike the normal courses that are usually either on the ground or over water, this one is in the air. Pictures from the set shared by the YouTuber show cranes holding up the contraption for the obstacle course however many feet in the air.

In a subsequent post, MrBeast says that some of the pictures do not even look real due to the way they seem to be suspended in the air, and called the set "insane."

In related news, Jimmy recently shared a photo of himself on set with several Twitch streamers and other YouTubers like KSI, Ibai, Valkyrae, LilyPichu, Mark Rober, and many others. Naturally, fans are looking forward to the star-studded video featuring their favorite content creators, but they will have to wait for a few more weeks for it to be released.

