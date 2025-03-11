MrBeast tells fan to relax for eating absurd amount of Feastables

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" reacted to a fan's post on X which showcased them eating multiple packets of the former's chocolate, Feastables. The YouTuber even jokingly expressed concern for the fan by asking the fan to "relax" to avoid overconsumption. The hilarious reaction by MrBeast came through a post on X made on March 11, 2024.

In the original post made by the fan, there are more than seven empty packages of the chocolates, with them holding a half-eaten bar in his hand. In the caption accompanying the photo on his post, the fan wrote:

"This feastables chocolate is so f**king good man"

Jokingly stating that the Feastables were not "going anywhere," MrBeast wrote:

"Brother relax, Feastables isn’t going anywhere"

MrBeast made the hilarious reaction to the fan eating multiple Feastables chocolates (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

How many flavors of MrBeast's Feastables are available?

Feastables was launched by MrBeast in January 2022, making it yet another venture by the YouTube star into the food industry, with him having launched MrBeast Burger two years prior. The bar has since launched in multiple countries, and with various varieties of flavors being available.

As per the official Feastables website, the chocolate is available in eight different flavors, including Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, Almond, Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Cookies & Creme. As was visible in the original post, the fan seemed to have eaten multiple different flavors, including Milk Crunch and Dark Chocolate.

In other news, AMP member Roberto "Fanum" revealed that he had gotten a concussion after accidentally hitting his head while doing MrBeast's "largest treadmill on Earth" challenge. The streamer was one of the many content creators who had been invited to this challenge, which took place during a practice session prior to the much hyped Sidemen Charity Match, 2025.

