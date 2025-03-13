YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently made a post on Instagram poking fun at Kevin Hart's height. The photo uploaded by MrBeast showcases the two next to each other, with Kevin Hart seemingly standing on a platform at a lower level than the YouTube star.

Ad

MrBeast took advantage of the apparent inflated height difference between the two in the photo, and hilariously wrote:

"Am I getting taller or is Kevin getting shorter?"

Ad

Trending

How tall is MrBeast? YouTuber uploads photo next to Kevin Hart on Instagram

Jimmy "MrBeast" is known to be a tall individual, having previously disclosed his height. The YouTuber has previously claimed that he stands at six foot and five inches tall, which is approximately 195 centimetres.

Claiming that he was still growing in height even while he was in his twenties, MrBeast wrote in a post made on X on October 23, 2023:

Ad

"I just got measured at 6’5. Why am I still getting taller in my 20s."

On the other side, Kevin Hart is speculated by some to stand somewhere between five feet three inches and five feet five inches tall, with him having stated during an interview on the American television show, 60 Minutes in April 2024 that he stands at five feet five inches tall when wearing shoes, specifically a sneaker.

Ad

MrBeast recently appeared alongside other popular internet personalities and streaming stars in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. Before the match, the streamer held a special treadmill challenge, which involved stars such as Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat.

In fact, IShowSpeed was seemingly injured during the process, as he showed off the scars he had attained a result of an apparent fall during the shoot of the challenge. In retaliation, he decided to seemingly leak MrBeast's phone number during a broadcast, while encouraging his fans to contact the YouTube star and ask him for money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback