MrBeast visits "5 deadliest places on Earth" for his latest YouTube video

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has tackled dangerous escape rooms, living in complete isolation, deadly obstacle courses, and more in his video catalog. His latest video, uploaded on March 22, 2025, titled I Survived The 5 Deadliest Places On Earth, involves more distressing situations.

Ad

Firstly, Jimmy locked himself and a few of his associates in a cage situated in the middle of an African safari, surrounded by lions, cheetahs, hippos, and other members of the animal kingdom that could cause harm to the crew. To taunt the surrounding lions, MrBeast hung up meat on the cage to attract attention.

Nevertheless, the crew made it out in one piece, even after spending a night just meters away from the lions and rhinos. After this segment, Jimmy explained the video's premise:

Ad

Trending

"The next places we'll be visiting in this video will progressively grow more and more deadly than the last, all leading up to an island riddled with poisonous snakes."

Exploring MrBeast's video titled I Survived The 5 Deadliest Places On Earth

Ad

After a few close calls with the lions of Africa, MrBeast and his team took to colder climates for some ice climbing, over a frozen waterfall. Equipped with a harness, bladed boots, and ice picks, the Beast Gang slowly began to scale the waterfall.

Amidst a few slips here and there, Jimmy made it to the top, safe and sound.

Following this, the MrBeast crew took a trip to Bolivia to tackle the "world's deadliest road". For context, Bolivia's North Yungas Road, ominously dubbed "Death Road," is infamous for its perilous conditions and tragic history.

Ad

After explaining that the road causes three hundred deaths per year, Jimmy expressed that he had a permit from the Bolivian government to shoot and traverse this treacherous path:

"This road was causing nearly 300 deaths per year, but I got the government's permission to reopen it just for us. ('I really wish they hadn't done that, said Nolan) Ah, it’ll be fine."

Ad

Regardless, after some careful maneuvering, the team made it across with relative ease.

A shark heads right at the cameraman while MrBeast and his team are swimming in "dangerous waters" (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

Next up, Jimmy took his crew swimming with sharks. Considering the segment took place in a controlled environment and the sharks seemed to act tame, no members of the Beast Gang were injured.

Ad

The second-last spot on the list involved flash floods caused by rains in the Amazon rainforest. Once the team reached their vantage point at a waterfall, they were tasked with going back up the slippery slopes they came down on. But this time, they'd have to cope with rain as well.

With a smile on their faces, the team made it back:

"And after hours and hours of trekking through the floods and muck, we walked away from this mountain with our lives."

Ad

Finally, the most dangerous place on Jimmy's list is Snake Island, located in Brazil. Equipped with shin guards for protection against bites, the team ventured out, intending to spend a night on the island. While trekking, Nolan asked Jimmy about the severity of a snake bite. The answer he was met with did not please him:

"Basically, as soon as the venom enters your bloodstream, your skin melts off, and you could be dead in under an hour. ('Well, it's kind of terrifying to think that I could just die at any second', said Nolan),"

Ad

MrBeast was accompanied by a trained professional who mentioned that the snake's venom is useful in creating anti-venom which could save thousands of lives in the country.

Overall, the night spent on Snake Island went well, and the crew returned home safely.

In other news, MrBeast's company, Beast Industries, is projected to generate over a billion dollars in revenue during 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback