N3on claims a Jack in the Box employee stole $2,000 using his credit card, threatens to call the police

On July 1, 2024, Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" claimed that a Jack in the Box employee stole $2,000 using his credit card. During an IRL livestream, the content creator received messages from his father, informing him that someone had made transactions using his credit card from brands such as T-Mobile and Victoria's Secret.

The Kick streamer elaborated:

"Look at what my dad just sent me, bro... dude, I left it (his credit card) at Jack in the Box and this person - bro, $400 (at) T-Mobile, $200 (at) Victoria's Secret..."

Later that broadcast, N3on visited the Jack in the Box outlet, where an employee allegedly stole his credit card. While confronting another employee, the 19-year-old personality's security personnel remarked:

"What is going to happen is, we need to respond to the situation because, right now, I can show you the Amex app - they charged over $2,000. So, this morning, at Victoria's Secret and paying her T-Mobile bill."

N3on joined the conversation, providing details about the situation:

"Do you have cameras around here? Is there any way you can go look back real quick? We were at the drive-through right there. She gave me her feedback sheet."

The employee responded by saying he needed to consult with his higher-ups. A few moments later, the employee stated that the Kick streamer should come the next day to resolve the situation.

N3on's response was:

"No, I'm staying right here, brother. I'm staying right here, man. Okay, so can you call her up? Because I just got robbed out of $2,000 out of a f**king Jack in the Box employee. This s**t is re**rded. I need my money back! I need my money!"

N3on threatens to call the police on the Jack in the Box employee after they allegedly stole $2,000 using his credit card

N3on continued conversing with the Jack in the Box employee who told him to come the next day to settle the matter. Asserting that he had "proof" regarding the situation, the Indian-American content creator said:

"You're obviously in charge here out of everyone, so I need you to call the manager and call the girl before we call the cops, or some s**t. Because I have proof of her taking my money, and I want it back, bro. I need it back! I need my card back. I need something back. So, you've got to figure it out, bro."

He continued:

"I canceled my card. She took $2,000 out of my pocket, so I need you to call the manager!"

Last month, N3on made headlines after getting involved in a physical altercation with Jack Doherty. The situation resulted in both content creators' channels getting temporarily banned from Kick.