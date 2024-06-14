Kick streamer Sam Frank gets swatted after fake "armed robbery" was called, 50 police officers turn up

Popular Kick streamer Sam Frank was swatted during the broadcast of her latest IRL (in real life) stream. Swatting, for those unaware, is a situation in which a false call is made to the police in an attempt to get them to reach an intended target. Typically, the targets are often streamers since it is easier to track their location.

Sam ended up facing a similar situation during her stream yesterday (June 13, 2024). At around 30 minutes into her broadcast (while she was in a watch store in Miami), authorities suddenly showed up to the front door. Naturally, this left those inside the store quite confused.

One of the officers revealed that the department sent a host of police to secure the area:

"They called saying there was an armed robbery. We have 50 cops here."

Trending

Sam Frank explained that it was likely a viewer who placed the call. She said:

"Yeah, someone who is like trying to just f**k with us, mess with us. I'm really sorry. (The officer responds, 'It's not funny.' No, it's not funny at all. We tried to call to prevent it. I'm so sorry, a million per cent. We did try to call to prevent it."

Cop reveals bringing 50 of them to the location (Image via Kick/Sam Frank)

You can also watch the clip from the VOD of the stream by clicking here (Timestamp: 00:35:15)

Not the first time Kick streamer Sam Frank has been confronted by the cops

Sam Frank and her boyfriend Rangesh "N3on" (also a streamer on Kick) have built a reputation for frequent encounters with the authorities. Sam's stream yesterday was not the only instance of such an occurrence.

For instance, back in May 2024, the couple was approached by security at Disneyland in Los Angeles. The security team alleged that they were not only blocking but also filming the restrooms. Eventually, the duo had to leave the premises.

Expand Tweet

In April 2024, both N3on and Sam were allegedly arrested during an IRL stream in Dubai. While the exact reason wasn't clarified, Rangesh suggested it was due to them streaming in an unauthorized area.

It's fair to say that Sam Frank's relationship with N3on isn't the most popular among the Kick streaming circle. Recently. Sam even lashed out at viewers who tried labeling the couple as not genuine.