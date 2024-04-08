Controversial Kick streamer N3on and his girlfriend Sam Frank allegedly detained by police during Dubai stream

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has made headlines yet again after he and his girlfriend, Sam Frank, were allegedly detained by police. The content creators were livestreaming from the Global Village in Dubai earlier today (April 8, 2024), when some police officers approached them and asked for their identification.

Seeing this, Sam Frank instructed the cameraman to "put the camera down." While insisting that the interaction was not being recorded, the streamer said:

"Put the camera down. Okay. All cameras are off, I just want to let you know. We're trying to work with you guys. I'm really sorry."

N3on, meanwhile, stated that if he and his crew were not allowed to livestream on the premises, they would leave:

"If we can't film it and it's a problem, we can just leave if that's... the people... I'm so sorry. Are we going to jail?"

As the content creators got escorted, Sam Frank apologized for the inconvenience caused and added:

"The desk services said we're okay. If that's not okay, we can leave. We don't want any problems. I'm sorry for the inconvenience. So I understand that it's not official, right?"

Later in the broadcast, N3on was heard speaking with someone off-camera, who informed him that he would be going to the police station. They elaborated:

"(Ragnesh says, 'We can leave?') No, we will go to the... I believe we'll go to the police station. No, nothing will happen. (The streamer's associate asks, 'What are they saying?') So far they didn't say anything."

N3on claims authorities took his passport after hosting an IRL stream in Dubai

On the same day, another video from N3on's livestream surfaced on X, in which he claimed that authorities had taken his passport. According to the Indian-American personality, an employee at the front desk allowed him to film on the premises. However, they allegedly informed security of the situation.

He said:

"So basically - we were going to film here and then the guy at the front gave us permission to film, and then he told the security guard. They took our passports."

Sam Frank added:

"I have a picture of the guy. I have it."

In other news, on April 7, 2024, a clip of N3on getting scolded by his security personnel went viral on social media. During the same broadcast, Sam Frank confronted him for seemingly recklessly driving a Lamborghini Huracan in Dubai.