Why is Sam Frank considered a controversial personality? Streamer's career explored

Sam Frank is a streamer popular for being N3on's girlfriend. Although she started her career on TikTok, she has recently gained fame on Kick as well due to the various controversies she has been a part of. On Kick, she has an audience of over 30,000, and she also boasts a huge Instagram following of over 837,000.

Sam has been involved in beef with fellow streamers like Adin Ross, a former friend of Rangesh, and most recently with prankster and content creator VitalyzdTv.

This article explores the streamer's controversial career and the events that made her the creator she is today.

Who is Sam Frank? Her controversial rise to fame explored

Sam Frank started her career on TikTok, wherein her content comprised lip-sync and dance videos. The 20-year-old gained hundreds of thousands of followers by making short videos on the platform. Being in the limelight since a young age, she has also participated in and won the second runner-up position in Miss Philippines USA, owing to her Filipino-American heritage.

The streamer eventually shifted to Kick, where she often collaborated with N3on, and the two developed a relationship. However, Adin Ross, the most followed streamer on Kick and a good friend of N3on at the time, disapproved of their relationship. He believed Sam was with N3on purely for garnering attention online and not because she liked him.

Controversial streamer Harrison "HSTikkyTokky," a friend of Adin and a part of his in-group with N3on at the time, even told Sam Frank that she does not "fancy" N3on:

"You don't fancy him, you don't fancy him. He's told me you have not slept together, he's told me that you have not done anything together. If you fancied him, then you would in the four or five weeks of seeing each other every single day."

Adin and N3on had a back-and-forth about this situation at the time, with Adin even stating that he would cover Sam's legal fees after she assaulted a fan on a live broadcast. Over time, however, Adin and N3on's correspondence soured, and the former unfollowed N3on on X while lambasting Sam Frank online.

Recently, Adin even body-shamed Sam Frank during one of his streams, stating that she does not "have a body" appropriate for "wearing revealing clothing":

"I'ma be honest, I would rather a wifey type girl that wears non-revealing clothings because she has self-respect for herself and doesn't p*mp herself out on Onlyf*ns, who shows her whole naked body off to men and hires little Indians to basically talk to them... It's like, why wear revealing clothing when you don't even have a body to begin with, you know? It's just a blob of fat under there."

Aside from the ongoing drama between Adin Ross, N3on, and Sam, a new controversy emerged, which spelled much trouble for Sam. In a recent live stream, Russian prankster, YouTuber, and Kick streamer VitalyzdTv met up with N3on and asked him for an autograph. He then flipped through a series of printed images out of the camera's view, the contents of which elicited a reaction from the crowd and angered Sam.

N3on and Sam confronted Vitaly, with Sam exclaiming:

"What the f**k is wrong with you?! What the f**k is wrong with you? Do you have a problem? Do you want to start a f**king problem?"

An argument followed between N3on and Vitaly, in the midst of which Sam suddenly spat on Vitaly's face. Vitaly, who called the police on Sam, did not take this lightly. At the time, Sam was in a car with N3on and YouTuber Bradley Martyn. The group was pulled over by the police, who wanted to talk directly with Sam Frank.

Sam Frank explained the situation to the officers who had pulled them over and stated:

"Um, so my boyfriend is a streamer, right? So, this guy- I don't know who the man is. I think his name is Vitaly, who might have called you and said sh*t about me, but basically he approached my boyfriend, asking him for an autograph, trying to basically mock him. And he was like kind of pressing him in a way where he was like, 'Oh yeah sign this girl's pictures', my pictures, right? 'Cause I do OnlyF*ns. They are all trying to do this for social media. So, I'm trying my best, sir, to cooperate."

However, the officer on the scene stated that Sam may be arrested on charges of battery and ended up apologizing personally to Vitaly. The prankster then decided to drop the charges. Sam Frank stated:

"I'm sorry King Vitaly. I'm so sorry, sir because you know what, if I do this again, I will end up in jail, and that's just, that's unnecessary. For views? Who cares, you know?"

Although netizens believed the matter to be over, things took a turn when Vitaly later announced that he did want to press charges and filed a police report while live. After talking to the officers at the police station, the Russian prankster stated:

"So, we made a police report. The detectives will be calling me Monday or Tuesday and if they're not, I'll be following up. And you can, guys, follow here because we are not giving up until action has been taken. It's as simple as that."

Kick streamer Jack Doherty recently went off at Vitaly after the latter filed a police report against Sam Frank. Referring to Vitaly stating that he is seeking "justice," Jack called out Vitaly for his past physical altercations with Yousef "Fousey" and accusations of previously assaulting a woman.