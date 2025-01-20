N3on threatens to leave Kick and "go somewhere else" in viral rant against streaming platform

Controversial streamer Rangesh "N3on", known primarily for his IRL content, recently claimed he would take his talents elsewhere after facing issues with his viewership count on Kick, a platform that has seen most of the streamer's growth. Currently, the streamer has over 388,000 followers on the platform; on average, his viewership stands at about 21,000 viewers.

The average viewership does not seem to be an issue for N3on, but his streams are reportedly capped at 1,000 viewers for a certain duration. He touched upon this in a January 19 (2025) livestream:

"If y'all don't figure this sh*t out, Imma take all these big plays I have, all my collabs, every single f**king huge thing that I have coming up, somewhere else, and it's going to go ten times crazier."

Essentially, N3on felt that the Kick had a "hidden agenda" against him, and some reports allege this behavior started ever since the streamer accused a member of the platform's staff of gifting subscriptions to female streamers — a topic addressed in a call with Kick CEO Eddie Craven.

N3on claims Kick is "trolling" him and threatens to leave the platform

N3on began his streaming career in 2019, focusing primarily on NBA 2K content.

Over time, he expanded his presence to platforms like Kick, where he has become one of the platform's most consistent creators, even planning large-scale events like subathons (which have led to bans and suspension).

On his livestream, the streamer expressed frustration with Kick's management. He perceives the issues he's been facing as intentional and has threatened to leave the platform if these problems persist:

"So you guys need to figure this sh*t out... At this point, you're just f**king trolling me. I don't know what type of hidden agenda is going on here, but I promise, I have some really good sh*t coming and I promise you Imma take that all somewhere else and make it go f**king ten times harder... Imma get off this sh*t and Imma do fifty times better."

Despite acknowledging the positive impact Kick has had on his career, he emphasized that continued disrespect would compel him to seek opportunities elsewhere:

"I'm on Kick because I care about y'all... you changed my life right... I'm loyal to you guys because y'all helped me, but at this point if y'all want to sit here and disrespect me then I will gladly leave."

In other news, N3on faced backlash after claiming during a livestream that he had "three-and-a-half days to live", attributing this to alarming news from his doctors.

