"No one will miss her": Fans react as Colleen Ballinger seemingly announces break from YouTube

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Feb 27, 2025 06:57 GMT
Colleen Ballinger to take a break from YouTube (Image via YouTube/@Colleen Vlogs)
Colleen Ballinger to take a break from YouTube (Image via YouTube/@Colleen Vlogs)

Controversial YouTuber and actress Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, recently uploaded a video titled Bye for Now on her Colleen Vlogs YouTube channel (3.01 million subscribers). In the video, she revealed that she will be taking a break from YouTube. According to her, this is a temporary change and a return at a later date is a possibility.

Those following Ballinger will be aware of the grooming allegations that came up against her in July 2023 — particularly from one of her ex-fans and YouTuber Adam McIntyre. Naturally, the news of her potential sabbatical reached the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and garnered some reactions.

Talking about Ballinger's supposed hiatus, one user said:

"It should bye forever. No one will miss her ever," wrote u/SaltandLillacs.

Another user remarked that she should have left when the controversy was unfolding:

"She should have quit a year ago," remarked u/hunkito.

A few comments also talked about a law that was being proposed in California requiring influencers to compensate children through a trust (if the channel in question included children in at least 30% of their videos).

One user reflected on this topic:

"Its probably because there's talk of a new law being proposed in California that creators who feature their kids need to have money set aside for them," said u/afireinside1991.
Here are a couple of other reactions:

"Idk if “bye for now” is click bait bye for now kinda insinuates there will be a next time," said u/com_pare.
"Probably just for views, she fell off incredibly hard (deservedly)," wrote u/Disastrous-Radio-786.

"I need to heal in a million different ways" - Colleen Ballinger says while announcing sabbatical from YouTube

In the new video uploaded to her vlog channel, Colleen Ballinger shared how she needed a break. Despite the controversy that has surrounded her since 2023, she has remained active, consistently posting content.

While talking about her break in the newly uploaded video, Colleen Ballinger said:

"I don't know when there is going to be a (new) video. I have been vlogging, but finding the time to edit and also, you don't wanna hear me complain, who cares? I'm not going to be posting a vlog for a minute. I need to heal in a million different ways."
The YouTuber clarified that she will continue vlogging but was uncertain about when the videos will be uploaded:

"I am not gonna stop vlogging. I don't know when the vlogs are gonna go up. It might be in two days, it could be in a week, it could be in month."

Colleen Ballinger also revealed that she won’t completely abandon the internet. She will continue uploading her Sweet and Salty Sisters podcast on Patreon.

