"No way you say it so nonchalantly": Fans puzzled as Plaqueboymax cancels his $10,000 event inspired by Netflix's "The Platform"

Plaqueboymax has made the news as he cancelled his $10,000 event which was inspired by the Netflix series The Platform. The streamer had announced the event during his stream on April 25, 2025 and its cancellation later on X.

The streamer wrote:

"Food Chain cancelled"

This left the fans questioning how he could cancel a $10,000 event in such a casual manner. X user @Agtesnx wrote:

"No way you say it so nonchalantly explain why it got cancelled and the solution you have to fix it"

"??? Pbm u can’t just say this with no explanation pbm. Pbm I need to know why pbm, please pbm. Pbm just tell me I’ll keep it a secret pbm, I promise pbm" wrote X user @sethysef

"nah u really snapped with this one gng" wrote X user @S3NF0R

"April fools was like 3 weeks ago dude" wrote X user @buckedupmar

"Most likely due to twitch TOS - ( Terms of service) The whole idea was to replicate the Netflix movie - the platform. But since it was based on that im pretty sure that’s why he’s unable to do it" wrote X user @xavixzso

What was "Food Chain"? Understanding Plaqueboymax's now-canceled $10,000 event

Plaqueboymax announced the event "Food Chain" during his stream, making it one of the most anticipated events in the streaming community. It aimed at bringing a competitive twist to Max's content creation, and he had announced a prize pool of $10,000. The dates for the event were April 25 to 27, 2025.

The event was going to be a survival-style competition and would be a combination of strategic planning, collaborations, and eliminations. It was meant to have 10 contestants who would be in harsh conditions, and food would be delivered through a conveyor belt. The lower the lever of the player, the harder the survival.

During his stream, Plaqueboymax said:

"This weekend, I'm renting out a warehouse, I'm renting out a warehouse and I am doing show- social, whatever you want to call it. It's called Food Chain, called Food Chain. How it's gonna work? For three days, there's gonna be 10 contestants. They are in these rooms, two people per room. They competing for $10,000. How it will work is- these rooms are not equal."

In other news, Plaqueboymax's nomination for 2025 XXL Freshman Class left the Internet divided.

