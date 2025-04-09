"Not even close": Netizens engage in hot debate over IShowSpeed, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat being regarded as "pioneers" of streaming

The topic of who comprises the "Mount Rushmore" of streaming has sparked long discussions online. For context, verified X page Clip (@clippedszn) posted an AI-generated image of a streamer version of Mount Rushmore, which included the faces of Adin Ross, Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, and Bryan "RiceGum." Some, however, have outright opposed this version.

Livestreaming has been a long-standing trade, having been active since the early 2010s. Some X users opined how the actual pioneers of streaming don't necessarily include the likes of Speed and Kai. One user remarked:

Another user stated how the names included in the original post didn't actually "pioneer" streaming:

"None of these people pioneered streaming," said @oxluosba.

Twitch streamer Russel (199K followers) quoted names such as Paul "Ice Poseidon" and Tyler "Ninja" for contributing to the growth of live streaming:

"Reckful - Started Donations, Soda - Lebron of Twitch, Ice - Started IRL, Ninja - First bridge to Celebrities," said @TwitchRussel.

Here are some other comments:

"Bro streaming has been around longer than 3 f*ckin years," said @OnepegMG.

"Ninja: mainstreaming streaming, Adin Ross: made just chatting more popping, Xqc: poggers, Flight/Speed: original clip farmers," said @destroynectar.

"Real ones know the real pioneer @Nadeshot," said @GeorgeGedd.

Which streamers are considered pioneers of live streaming?

Livestreaming is currently regarded as one of the most popular industries on the internet. Some streamers have achieved global recognition and celebrity-like status. However, the question of who pioneered the field remains subjective, though a few names crop up more frequently during discussions.

IRL streaming, for instance, is often attributed to Andy Milonakis and Ice Poseidon. Ice Poseidon, in particular, played a major role in popularizing the IRL backpack setup – a mobile streaming rig equipped with a modem, internet connection, and battery packs.

Ninja is another streamer who has been active for several years. He is often credited as one of the first streamers to bring mainstream celebrities onto Twitch. A notable example is his March 2018 Fortnite stream featuring Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, which drew over 600K concurrent viewers.

There are other notable names as well, such as Michael "Shroud," who helped popularize gaming within the streaming community. Imane "Pokimane" co-founded OfflineTV and has also become one of the most prominent figures in the streaming industry.

Of course, current stars like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed can't be overlooked, either. They are arguably two of the biggest streamers today, each known for their content and collaborations with top rappers and athletes on their streams.

