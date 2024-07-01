“On his way to make a comeback stream” - Fans react as Adin Ross reportedly gets spotted in public amid his absence from streaming

Kick's biggest streamer Adin Ross has been supposedly spotted after a hiatus of several weeks during which he did not stream. For those unaware, the streamer's last broadcast was in April. Since then, he has remained inactive which has certainly been cause for concern within his fan base. Earlier today (July 1), however, he was spotted in an airport.

The picture was snapped by either a fan or a paparazzi. It was subsequently shared on X by a verified Kick streaming updates page (@clippedszn). Watch the snap here:

Kick streamer spotted in airport (Image via X)

Fans have flocked to the post to share their reactions as well. Seeing one of their favorite creators in public was certainly a positive sign for many (given that he had previously stated that he had surgery). One fan wrote:

"Bro on his way to make a comeback stream."

A fan reacts to the rare sighting of the streamer (Image via X)

Some fans also pointed out the possibility of the picture being an old one since the image had Mac, one of his ex-trainers, with him. Here are some of the relevant comments:

Fans react to the viral post (Image via X)

Why is Adin Ross absent from streaming? Reasons explored

Adin Ross is currently the most followed streamer on the Stake.com-backed Kick platform. As of now, he is the only streamer with over a million followers, boasting a follower count of 1.2 million.

Adin Ross's recent absence has been an odd thing to many of his followers. However, the streamer addressed his absence via his X account (@AR15thed3mon). On June 8, he posted that he was awaiting surgery. He wrote:

"Hey guys about to undergo surgery very soon, I’ll keep everyone updated. I love you guys."

Adin's last update on June before having surgery (Image via X)

Adin Ross also reacted to a verified fab page on X, stating that he would be back soon:

"I'm coming better than ever, man. I promise."

Adin hints at a possible comeback (Image via X)

Speaking of Kick streamers and hiatuses, Yousef "Fousey" is another streamer who returned to livestreaming recently. The American streamer has openly admitted to struggling with suicidal tendencies and battling mental health issues. He was inactive for nearly a year before making his comeback.