"I am a f**king suicide attempt survivor" - Fousey returns to streaming after a year, opens up about his mental health struggles

YouTuber and streamer Yousef Saleh Erakat aka "Fousey" has finally returned to Kick streaming after a year-long hiatus. The streamer had been battling mental health problems and had previously been admitted to a mental health clinic. While he did make a comeback last year, it turned out to be a short-lived one. Today (June 23), the streamer has returned for the first time this year.

(Trigger Warning: This story includes mentions of suicide and self-harm.)

Fousey opened up about his mental health struggles during his stream today. He even shockingly revealed that he had made suicide attempts at one point, but survived. He said:

"I f**king attempted to kill myself. Like literally. I'm a f**king suicide attempt survivor and I f**king made it. The hardest thing that I had to go through the hell and misery that I have been in is I am over here depressed, I'm here literally trying to take my own life. Literally tried."

He added:

"(I) literally got sent to this hospital while my people in Palestine are f**king suffering jut to f**king breathe. Just to live and I'm here crying about my first world problem. It's a damn shame. That was the hardest thing of the depression."

"N3on religiously texted me" - Fousey reveals Kick streamer keeping in touch with him

Fousey has finally returned to livestreaming after nearly a year of absence. The streamer also expressed his gratitude to fellow Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on," sharing how N3on had reached out to him during his hiatus. He said:

"I want to shout out N3on. N3on religiously texted me all the f**king time. He had no reason to. He doesn't need me for his streams. He didn't need me for content. I don't care what y'all saying, 'Ls,' 'Ws,' whatever. I'm shouting out this person who reached out to me time and time again."

He added that despite him having certain issues with N3on, he wouldn't call him out publicly. He said:

"So N3on, I know you got beef with the whole industry, I know people have their feelings, I even got feelings about you but I'm not gonna air them out- air my grievances out right now. We could talk about it privately and ask me what I mean and meant by it."

Speaking of N3on, the streamer is currently suspended from Kick. For those unaware, he got into a physical altercation with fellow streamer Jack Doherty yesterday (June 22). Doherty has also been banned.