"W maid" - Fans react as Fousey's maid checks up on him, says he looks "sick"

Yousef "Fousey" returned to streaming on January 4, 2023, after a nearly four-month hiatus, owing to his declining mental health at the time. The streamer had also been admitted to a mental institution for several weeks before being discharged.

In a recent live stream, the streamer had an encounter with his housemaid, in which she seemed to be concerned for his health based on his appearance, stating that he looked "sick":

"What happened? What happened with you? You are so sick?"

Netizens seemed impressed with how caring the maid was and appreciated her kind behavior. One user stated:

"Not a fan of his, but nothing is as pleasantly surprising than being checked on by someone You Didn't think would. W Maid."

"I've been struggling" - Fousey's maid checks up on him in his recent stream on Kick

Kick streamer and YouTuber Fousey has had issues with mental health in the past, with one glaring incident involving him calling the police on himself after claiming a death threat against himself and his mother. The confrontation that followed ended up with Yousef getting handcuffed and eventually being transferred to a mental institution for evaluation.

After returning to streaming in a grand fashion, including being stream-sniped by YouTuber Matan Even, Yousef has been streaming regularly on Kick since. In a recent stream, Yousef had a conversation with his maid, who initially asked:

"What happened?"

To this, Yousef replied:

"What do you mean?"

Once his maid stated that he looked sick, he asked why she thought so. She then responded that the streamer looked "different." Once he stated that he was not sick, she asked if he was "sad" instead, to which Yousef replied:

"I've been struggling"

Upon hearing this, the maid said some kind words of encouragement to the streamer, which warmed the audience's hearts:

"I know it's difficult, but we will start the year! This is a new year."

Fans react to the pleasant interaction between Fousey and the maid

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see Yousef's maid looking out for him, with some calling her a "real one" or "W maid":

Other users were more skeptical of Yousef and questioned why he was recording his day-to-day even after struggling with his mental health issues:

During his comeback livestream, Yousef collaborated with Adin Ross. After Yousef stated that he believed his comeback stream was a flop, Adin tried to give the streamer some words of motivation. However, in doing so, he dropped the "r-word" against Yousef. He further stated that the audience actually wanted Fousey without "any filter."