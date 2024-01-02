"You do a lot of r*tarded sh*t" - Adin Ross calls Fousey the "R-word" following his return to livestreaming

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross shared his thoughts on fellow streamer Yousef "Fousey's" highly awaited comeback during his livestream. For those unaware, the latter returned to streaming earlier today (January 2) after being inactive for over four months. The streamer was admitted to a mental institution for several weeks before being discharged.

Fousey, on the other hand, believed that his comeback fell short of expectations, expressing a sense of disappointment and a belief that he could have made a stronger return.

In a conversation with Adin, the latter openly used the "R-word" to describe his fellow streamer. Adin said:

"I'll be honest bro. You do a lot of r*tarded sh*t. You are. That's what Fousey is known for, bro...we don't want Fousey with any filter. We want 'the Fousey.' You have it. It's still there."

Adin Ross gives his strange take on Fousey after the latter makes a comeback

After weeks of teasing his comeback, Fousey made an impressive return to Kick, garnering over 15K live viewers. However, the streamer wasn't entirely convinced about the success of his comeback, calling it a "flop." He said:

"Bro, I think this was the biggest flop in social media history. I think since I have so many awards on social media, this return should be the biggest flop literally in the history of social media. I'll take that award, I'll wear it."

Later in his stream, Fousey was joined by Adin Ross. However, Adin felt that Fousey needed to showcase more of his energy during his comeback, stating:

"I can see you're still there bro. You still have the Fousey moments. You just need the energy. Your energy is missing. Once you get this energy back, you're gonna be unstoppable."

Fans react to the clip

Adin Ross using the "R-word" was seen as a rather provocative way to approach Fousey since the latter recently got out of a healthcare facility.

Here are some notable reactions to the viral clip:

Fans react to Adin Ross' provocative speech to Fousey (Image via X/@clippedszn)

Currently, Fousey boasts over 186K followers on his Kick account. Although he initially returned with a desktop stream, he later transitioned to an IRL stream during the broadcast. The complete VOD of his comeback is available on his official Kick page.