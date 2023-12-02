"He wants to go grind even harder than before" - Adin Ross says Fousey will return "soon" during recent stream

Kick co-owner Adin Ross has provided some updates on the possible return of Yousef "Fousey" to the streaming scene following an absence of nearly three months. For those out of the loop, Fousey was admitted to a mental institution back in August 2023. He is, however, out of the establishment and has hinted that he will soon be going live.

Ross revealed that Fousey is waiting to settle any possible interruptions. He added:

"He wants to go grind even harder than before."

"Comming soon, soon, soon" - Adin Ross hints at Fousey's return

Ever since Fousey kicked off his journey with Kick earlier this year, he swiftly became the cream of the crop, garnering over 174K followers. However, he has been inactive for a considerable period due to his supposed mental breakdown during a livestream (which subsequently led to him being detained).

Now that he has been discharged from the mental institution, he will soon be returning to what he does best - making content. While the exact date of his return was not specified, Adin Ross said this about his return:

"Fousey update? Fousey is coming soon, soon, soon. He's gonna make sure everything is in order before he comes back. He wants to come back without any interruptions. If he were to come back, and somethings weren't settled, it wouldn't make sense because he wants to come back and grind really f**king hard. He told me he wants to grind even harder than before."

He added that he will also drop him a message soon:

"I honestly, truth be told, I haven't been speaking to him (lately). Imma check up on him later on. Not on stream. But yeah, that's the truth."

It's worth noting that it was during Adin Ross' stream back on November 6 that Fousey announced his return. However, he hasn't appeared on anyone's stream since.

Even though Fousey has been off the streaming scene, he hasn't been radio silent online. He recently shared a charity update on his X page, announcing a generous giveaway of $1.7 million to support 1.7K students aspiring to attend or currently enrolled in college.