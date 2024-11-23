OTK removes Tectone from their website following sexual assault allegations from ex-girlfriend Pinkchyu

Streamer collective and media powerhouse One True King, popularly known as OTK, has removed John "Tectone" from its list of creators on its official website. This move comes days after a controversy erupted, with allegations of sexual assault being levied against Tectone, by his ex-partner and fellow Twitch streamer, Pinkchyu.

No official statement has been made regarding Tectone's OTK membership status by the collective's social media. However, the streamer is no longer visible on the website's creator page, where he earlier was displayed alongside other members, such as Will Neff and Cyr, until November 21, 2024. This is per a snapshot of the website obtained that date from the Internet Archive.

Tectone gets removed from OTK's list of creators displayed on the collective's official website days after sexual assault allegations

A comparison between an earlier snapshot of the OTK Creators page obtained through the Wayback Machine (left), and the latest version of the page (right) (Image via otknetwork.com and web.archive.org)

Pinkychyu, known popularly on Twitch for her cosplays, had made allegations of sexual and mental abuse against an unnamed individual in a series of posts. In the posts, she detailed that the individual would force her to perform explicit acts, and would do so by using her not paying rent as leverage. She had also said that the individual claimed that her crying "turned him on".

Speculations arose that the posts by Pinkychyu were talking about Tectone, as he had supposedly been the cosplayer's most recent partner. Eventually, Tectone addressed these allegations as well.

Pinkychyu had also claimed that these interactions between the two were recorded by Tectone and that the latter would tell her to "pretend to like" these actions for him. The recent removal of his name and image from the list of creators could potentially be a precursor to his removal from the group, of which he has been a part since 2021. This, however, remains unconfirmed.

Another OTK member, Zack "Asmongold," had also been a part of controversy recently after he made inflammatory comments regarding Palestinian individuals amid the ongoing conflict in the region of Gaza. The streamer's comments had even evoked a response from OTK co-founder Tips Out, who condemned his statements as the language that is often "used to justify wanton violence".

