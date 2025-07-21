Pirate Software responds to allegations that he faked his viral Twitch Subscribers Hype Train record

Twitch streamer Jason &quot;Pirate Software&quot; is currently facing allegations of counterfeiting his viral Twitch Subscribers Hype Train record set in 2024, with him supposedly coordinating with a moderator for the latter to make donations to his channel. In a post made on X on July 19, 2025, messages showcase a conversation between him and his moderator, Khronos.In the Discord conversation, the two can be seen discussing the best way to make donations or purchase subscribers to keep the Hype train going. In response, Pirate Software replied through an X post, claiming that the moderator had been utilizing his own money and had asked him for permission to do so beforehand, writing:&quot;Nope. Khronos used his own money to do this and asked if it was ok to do so. He wasn't paid for this or told to do it either. He's a grown a** man and can spend his money in whatever way he chooses. You can hate me all you like but going after my staff is sh** tier behavior.&quot;Pirate Software's initial response to the allegations (Image via PirateSoftware/X)&quot;It's his money&quot;: Pirate Software responds to claims that he asked his moderator to boost his Twitch Subscribers Hype Train recordPirate Software has consistently found himself to be the center of controversy in streaming circles lately, with his take on the Stop Killing Games initiative making him the subject of many headlines in recent weeks. Now, the streamer is being accused of artificially boosting his Twitch Subscribers Hype Train record.To those unaware, a Hype train is a celebration involving community members showcasing support to their favorite streamers by making donations in the form of bits or subscriptions. As per a threshold set by the streamer, a countdown may be kicked off, which allows donating viewers to attain special rewards.Pirate Software had set a record of the highest Twitch Hype Train, with his channel reaching level 106 on April 1, 2024, with more than 54,000 gifted subscriptions alongside regular subscriptions, as well as over 8 million Bits.In the Discord conversation between him and Khronos, the Twitch streamer could be seen talking about the &quot;return&quot; one gets when purchasing Bits in bulk. He wrote:&quot;T3s might be better dont know Bits is 82% return when you buy them in bulk Have you bought any yet?&quot;Pirate Software claims his moderator had made the donations for his Subscriber Hype Train on his own accord (Image via PirateSoftware/X)After being inquired by X users about his comments, he explained in a response that 82% of the bulk Bits purchase would have reached him, and claimed that the decision to &quot;push the train&quot; was that of his moderator:&quot;This is something I talk about with the community all the time. If you purchase 25,000 bits around 82% of your purchase ends up making it to the streamer and as such pushes the hype train more. It'a not secret info. It's basic math. He wanted to push the train so I let him know, as I always let everyone know, the best way to do so. At the end of the day it's his money. Nobody was told to do anything and he's his own man and can do what he wants.&quot;In a subsequent Twitch broadcast held on July 21, 2025, Pirate Software directly addressed the situation. Discussing whether his and the moderators' actions were against the Terms of Service of the platform, Pirate Software explained:&quot;It's nothing new. Like, that's been a public thing forever... That's against the TOS, though? No, it is not against TOS. It is absolutely not against TOS to have somebody use their own money to subs and Bits for the channel if they want to, that in no way was triggered by me nor was he compensated for that or reimbursed for it. That is not against TOS. So, it's a sh** joke a this point.&quot;Pirate Software had recently claimed that the game developed by his self-titled video game development studio, Heartbound, was capable of running on smart refrigerators having a display. This claim was subsequently challenged by Reddit users on r/LivestreamFail.