"Eat s**t": Pirate Software responds to those asking him to make apology video following recent controversy

Twitch streamer Jason "Pirate Software" recently responded to calls for him to make an apology video addressing his role in the recent controversy surrounding the Stop Killing Games movement and petition. Earlier, Jason had faced criticism from SKG's founder, Scott Ross, for misrepresenting the movement in his YouTube videos and live broadcasts.

Ad

Now, in a viral clip uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, Pirate Software can be heard doubling down on his original statements and stating that he would not make a video rescinding his remarks:

"Put up a video saying that you were wrong with every situation on the internet and move on? I am not doing that. I don't give a f**k. Yeah, simply bend the knee and lie about how you feel and everyone will stop bullying. That's a great idea, dude. Yeah, no, eat sh**."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Netizens on Reddit were not happy with his response to the idea of an apology video, with some pertinent comments being:

"He makes it so easy to hate this guy," wrote Reddit user u/Homzie83

"Victim in his own mind," wrote Reddit user u/Intelligent-Box-5483

"Nothing will ever be his fault," wrote Reddit user u/Entire-Shelter9751

On the other hand, some were sympathetic with Pirate Software's concerns, claiming that the apology video would not undo the damage:

Ad

"Don't blame him, you think a apology video would do anything? It would be labeled as "backtracking" and "trying to save his reputation" the hate and sh** talk won't stop in this sub or other social media sites. Apologizing to the Internet rarely works out for people. U gotta have a big following for it to work," wrote Reddit user u/theforbiddenroze

Ad

What is the status of the Stop Killing Games initiative amid Pirate Software's refusal to apologize for his remarks?

The Stop Killing Games initiative was started by YouTuber Ross "Accursed Farms" Scott in April 2024, with the aim of "challenging the legality of publishers destroying video games." Soon after its launch, Pirate Software released a YouTube video chastising the movement.

Ad

Eventually, in June 2025, almost a year later, Accursed Farms made a video addressing the criticisms put forth by Pirate Software. After this video went viral online, there was an exponential growth in the number of signatures received by the initiative's European petition, with it crossing over a million signatures.

To account for the possibility of false signatures being rejected, the movement is currently in overdrive, having surpassed 1.33 million signatures out of its final goal of 1.5 million for the European Citizens' Initiative. On the other side, the UK-based petition has garnered over 187,000 signatures, overshooting its original goal of 100,000 signatures by a wide margin.

Ad

In other news, Pirate Software recently addressed allegations that he utilises a “fake voice” during his broadcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More