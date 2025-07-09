Pirate Software responds to allegations that he uses fake voice

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Jason "Pirate Software" has responded to allegations that his voice is not genuine. In a minute-long video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, the game developer's attention was drawn to a live viewer's comment, who alleged that his voice was "100% not normal."

To this, Pirate Software responded:

"'100%, not his normal voice.' How would I maintain it for 12 hours a day? Insane memes. Just go to my next meet and greet, and record me. Like, I'll do one at TwitchCon San Diego. Be there! 'It's the voice chip, of course.' Yeah. 'They'll edit your voice.' I know, dude! They're going to do some weird bulls**t. 'It's like how trans people try to do it.' Oh, my god! We're all the way back to, 'He's actually secretly trans.' It's long hair. I'm just a dude! Jesus Christ. People are so stupid, I swear."

Netizens had a lot to say about the Twitch streamer's response. Here are some pertinent comments:

"It's extremely obvious he has the gain on his audio interface completely cranked, it's what you call a "Radio Voice" but any moderately priced audio interface has that knob and additionally you can use software to crank it if you want Idk why he bothers lying about it, anyone who is remotely familiar with what I'm talking about can back it up, it's VERY obvious t. someone with an audio interface" Redditor u/VanillaMystery commented.

"Well that solves it, case closed. Nothing to see here. Voice mods don't exist so he's 100% correct." Redditor u/P-Two wrote.

"They'll edit it-" Is he implying the video from his voice at the age of 30 being wildly higher pitched is...edited? Also the way he randomly brings up trans people if f**king hilarious." Redditor u/_TheTurtleBox_ remarked.

"It's the second puberty, guys" Redditor u/senrackatokad posted.

Not the first time Pirate Software has responded to fake voice allegations

In October 2024, Pirate Software shared a YouTube Shorts video in which he responded to those claiming he used a voice changer. Stating that the narrative came from his "anti-fanbase," the former Blizzard Entertainment employee remarked:

"There is an anti-fanbase out there that's like, 'He uses a voice changer, and I'm going to find out eventually.' And then, it's like, I go to The Streamer Awards, and I won a Streamer Award, and they're like, 'They used a voice changer right there when he touched the microphone. That's when they turned it on.'"

In other news, YouTuber Coding Jesus recently called Pirate Software out for claiming he was a hacker for the US government.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More