Pokimane addresses backlash over Grammy appearance

Twitch streamer and internet celebrity Imane "Pokimane" recently received some criticism online following her appearance at the star-studded Grammy Awards on January 3, 2025. According to Imane, the Recording Academy invited a "bunch of creators" to the event, including her fellow Twitch member, Kai Cenat, who had a brief run-in with Kanye West.

The backlash came from questioning netizens wondering why the streamer was invited, considering the event is musically driven, a field Pokimane is not frequently associated with. She responded to her own post on X, which was a reaction to @PopBase reposting an image of her on the red carpet:

"NGL, it jump-scared me to see myself on PopBase."

In response to this, she cleared the air around her appearance and addressed her critics:

"Also to anyone wondering why I'm there, they invited a buncha creators & I agree I SHOULDN'T BE HERE LMAO, but I am honored to be nonetheless."

"I shouldn't be here": Pokimane makes an appearance at the Grammys and graces the red carpet

Over the years, the gap between streamers and musical artists has been shrinking steadily. Major contributors to this shift include Kai Cenat, who consistently invites celebrities, including musicians, to his stream. Another culture driver is FaZe's Plaqueboymax, who has a recurring series on his stream titled In The Booth, in which hip-hop artists rap over beats engineered by Max, live.

Pokimane, although feeling her presence was undeserved, appreciated her followers for making this possible:

"Sorry I’m so hormonal tonight LOL, but i really gotta thank you guys for giving me such a dope life, and making me feel very special. A lot of this internet sh*t doesn’t matter, but the love, support, and community we feel matters very very much."

Apart from Imane, Kai Cenat made history as the first content creator to live-stream directly from the event with full red-carpet access. He conducted interviews with celebrities, including Don Lemon and Muni Long. At the event, he also linked up with 23-year-old Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

The streamer posted a photo of their meeting, captioning it with his catchphrase:

"Yo Chat!"

Streamers, including Pokimane and Kai Cenat, were in the spotlight on the night of the Grammys, with fans across the internet giving props to their choice of attire.

