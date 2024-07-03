Pokimane announces break from streaming and social media to celebrate brother's engagement

Twitch creator Imane "Pokimane" has announced that she will be taking a break from not only her regular content creation but also social media amid ongoing celebrations of her brother's engagement. The creator posted within her X community "pokitwt" on July 3, 2024. In it, the Los Angeles-residing creator said she had landed after a flight to Canada.

She also revealed that even though she was taking a break from her regular streaming schedule, she would still vlog her experience during her visit to Canada. However, Imane did not specify when the vlog would be released.

Pokimane announces break to celebrate brother's engagement in Canada

Pokimane is a popular creator on Twitch, and arguably the biggest female streamer on the platform. Holding such influence and prominence on the purple platform, the Morroco-born creator is known to not be afraid to share her views on ongoing matters within the streaming world.

One recent instance of this was Pokimane's feud on X with controversial creator Nicolas "Sneako". The latter had denounced her critical comments regarding Herschel "Dr Disrespect" amid his admission of engaging in inappropriate conversations with a minor in 2017. Sneako responded to Pokimane on his stream, accusing her of "baiting" her audience.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sneako hosted a Rumble stream with Myron Gaines, who then claimed that women have a history of giving each other "sh**ty advice." He also stated that he did not respect "99% of female creators."

Thus, it is not surprising that Pokimane specifically mentioned that she would take a break from X during her time away. She wrote:

"Landed in Canada. gonna take a lil break (esp from Twitter lol), and celebrate my brother’s engagement. Take care of yourselves, I’ll vlog my trip & see you soon!"

Pokimane recently talked about her experience after the infamous Myna Snacks controversy, within which she had come under fire from netizens for calling a critic "broke boy" after they complained about the cookies' price point. Talking about the backlash, she stated that she felt significantly "hurt."

