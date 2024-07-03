"Women historically have been giving each other sh**ty advice" - Myron Gaines gives his take on recent Pokimane and Sneako drama

Controversial internet personality Myron Gaines has shared his thoughts on the recent drama involving Imane "Pokimane" and Nico "Sneako." For those out of the loop, the two content creators have been embroiled in a feud ever since Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," admitted to texting a minor through the Twitch Whispers feature.

On July 2, 2024, a 49-second clip went viral on X, in which Sneako accused Pokimane of "baiting" her audience into inappropriate behavior. He said:

"The simps are going to cope doing, 'Oh, she's just petting her dog!' When have I ever done this? Bro, there's one thing - women are always aware of their appearance. They always know how they are being perceived by the world. This is completely intentional and this is what I'm talking about - she is baiting people to edge to her stream for hours and hours, and it works!"

Earlier today (July 3, 2024), Pokimane took to X to comment on the controversy, posting:

"I really wanna take a moment to thank all the bad b**ches supporting me right now."

On the same day, Sneako collaborated with Myron Gaines for a Rumble broadcast, during which the latter commented on Pokimane's post mentioned above. He remarked:

"(Sneako asks, 'What do you think women and feminists rewarding bad b**ches?') You know, we all know this - women historically have been giving each other sh**ty advice for a very long time, which is why they are where they're at. You know?"

The Fresh&Fit Podcast host added:

"They give all the feminists talking points, 'I'm equal to you. I can do everything that a man can do.' All this other bulls**t, and they end up saying whatever."

"This is why I don't respect 99% of female creators" - Myron Gaines reacts to Pokimane's old clip amid the Twitch star's recent drama with Sneako

During the same Rumble livestream, Sneako and Myron Gaines reacted to one of Pokimane's old videos, showcasing the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder's interaction with her audience.

Commenting on the streamer's actions in the clip, Sneako said:

"Myron, she's just existing. She's just bouncing on the chair. Oh, she did it again. She's just... no, Myron, Myron, Myron, she's just existing. I don't know why you have to sexualize that. She's just being a bad b**ch. That's what bad b**ches do."

In response, Myron Gaines remarked:

"Call me a misogynist but this is why I don't respect 99% of female creators, bro. They do dumb s**t like that. Yeah, like, no skill. Making playful children noises. Like, women are literally children!"

This isn't the first time Myron Gaines has garnered attention on social media for his comments. On May 31, 2024, Olajide "KSI" stated that Myron Gaines "is going to die alone" after hearing his controversial views on women.

