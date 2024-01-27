"Vitaly thinks he's tough" - Fans react as Vitaly challenges Fresh and Fit host Myron to boxing match

Kick streamer and prankster Vitaly appeared in a recent episode of Fresh and Fit, which is a men's rights podcast hosted by Amrou "Myron." When the former was asked if he would go toe-to-toe with someone in a boxing match, the creator promptly replied that he would do so with the show host. Furthermore, he stated that he would want to fight Myron as part of Adin Ross' boxing event.

Vitaly also said that he would be up to fight the musical artist and online personality M2thaK. The community reacted to the streamer's challenge, with some users such as X user @ahmedraba619 mocking Vitaly for believing he is a formidable target:

"Vitaly keeps it 100" - Fans react to Kick prankster's boxing match challenge against Fresh and Fit host Myron

Vitaly has been racking up drama recently, having partaken in a heated drama with fellow streamer N3on's girlfriend, Sam Frank. As he asked N3on to autograph some photos from Sam's OnlyF*ns, Sam spat on the prankster, which eventually nearly led to her arrest on charges of battery.

Now, in an episode of the Fresh and Fit podcast on January 27, 2024, Vitaly was asked by F&F co-host Walter "FreshPrinceCEO" who he would like to fight against:

"Would you box anybody? Yeah, box anybody?"

To which Vitaly replied immediately:

"Yeah, let's go Myron."

Myron seemed surprised at the unexpected callout and simply stated:

"Oh, sh**"

Vitaly further suggested that they should fight under Adin's boxing event, as this could allow both of them to potentially earn a big sum of money:

"Let's fight under Adin's card... he's gonna give us a bag"

While FreshPrince stated that it could be a "big set-up," Myron agreed to the match, stating that he would be okay with "sparring for fun." FreshPrince further asked Vitaly if there were any other YouTubers he would like to go up against, to which the Russian creator responded:

"I'm too heavy, bro. (He is asked how much he weighs) They're all twinks. I don't know, 220, 225 (lbs)? (He is asked about M2thaK) M2thaK? That's a good one. That's a good one. Yeah. Give me somebody with a name, bro. (FreshPrince mentions Sneako) I don't know, different weight class?"

Sneako interrupted the prankster and said:

"I would do it! (Vitaly asks if Sneako would box against him) No, you have like eight pounds on me."

Netizens who watched the clip of the podcast showcased mixed reactions to the potential match-up, with some showing excitement for the event and praising Vitaly for being spontaneous and keeping it "100":

"Nah vitaly keeps it 100. He may not be a fighter but he ain’t no b**ch"

Users also wondered if Myron would actually follow through with the challenge, with some stating that he would "duck it":

Others were not impressed with the prospect of a boxing match itself, stating that the boxing events were becoming somewhat of a "joke":

Recently, Adin Ross agreed to set up a boxing match between Kick streamers Vitaly and Zias. This came after a heated altercation between the two, where both expressed their desire to face the other in a boxing match.