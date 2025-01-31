  • home icon
Pokimane responds to backlash over her support of trans rights

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 09:54 GMT
Pokimane responds to backlash following her pro-trans rights post (Image via Twitch/@Pokimane)
Pokimane responds to backlash following her pro-trans rights post (Image via Twitch/@Pokimane)

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" made a post voicing her criticism against transphobia. She has been a long-time LGBTQ+ ally and has previously collaborated with creators from the community. The Canadian-Moroccan personality has been steadfast in her support of trans people and their rights. She expressed this by writing:

"transphobia is bad"

This post received widespread support. Despite its overarching positivity, many replied to express their conservative stance. One user labeled her post "liberal brain rot." The user wrote:

"Oh no, not you too! The liberal brain rot is out of control. Unfollowing as a long-time fan."

Seeing other similar reactions, Imane took to her secondary account (@imane) to fire back at the critics. She wrote:

"idc to argue with anyone on twitter, but if this tweet really pissed you off then i genuinely recommend having open-minded conversations with trans people and listening to their stories. just like any other marginalized group, they are so deserving of love & respect."

"Trans rights are human rights": Pokimane voices her support for the trans community

Pokimane has been a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ causes and has shown empathy toward their cause. Following her post on January 30, she also reminded her audience that trans rights are human rights. She wrote:

"forgot to add trans rights are human rights"

Her post sparked further responses from the streaming community. For instance, one user questioned the impact of a social media post and urged her to take concrete action. The user replied:

"Can you do more then, Poki? A simple post on X doesn't do much. You have a huge reach and voice. Please have a pro Trans Subathon to show you really stand up for what you believe in!"

Pokimane responded by stating that she has previously collaborated with the trans community and organizations like The Trevor Project:

"i"ve publicly worked with + privately donated to LGBTQ+ charities and organizations (especially the trevor project) numerous times and will continue to use my platform and voice when i can!"

Pokimane is one of the top streamers in the Twitch community. Her online activism often attracts attention. Recently, fellow streamer Felix "xQc" criticized her for a TikTok video, calling it offensive.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
