Popeyes announces Build Your Own Bundle featuring popular streamers, Cinna claims it's not real

Popeyes has taken the internet by storm after announcing Build Your Own Bundle (BYOB) meals in collaboration with popular streamers. On August 12, 2025, the fast food giant announced on Instagram, sharing photos of popular internet personalities such as Emily &quot;ExtraEmily,&quot; Din &quot;Agent 00,&quot; Brittany &quot;Cinna,&quot; Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy,&quot; Wendy Ortiz, and RaKai, that the BYOB was available for purchase on its official app.On the same day, Cinna took to X to claim that the meal bundle featuring her was not real. While pleading with Popeyes to help her resolve the matter, the Twitch streamer said:&quot;bro people are going to Popeyes and trying to order this and dming confused please help LMAOOOOO @Popeyes. some guy also just told me in the airport congrats on the collab meal he was gonna order it LMAOOOOOO I FEEL SO BAD AWWWWWW&quot;Internet star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; responded by asking if her collaboration with Popeyes was legitimate. Cinna replied:&quot;(MrBeast writes, 'You’re telling me this isn’t real? I was just talking about it lol') no but I’ll start working on it Rn. I’ll get you that meal deal one way or another 🫡&quot;X user @ElitelovesYou also commented on Cinna's social media post, stating that they were embarrassed after learning that the meal deal was not real when they attempted to order the streamer's Build Your Own Bundle:&quot;bro I tried to order the meal cuz this s**t was a steal and I got embarrassed I thought this was real bro&quot; X user @Elitelovesyou commented.Popeyes employee says streamer bundle meal is not real when FaZe Lacy tried to order a bundle featuring himX user @yoxics shared a 29-second clip from FaZe Lacy's recent IRL Twitch stream, in which he attempted to purchase a Popeyes meal bundle featuring him. When he showed the promotional material to the fast food restaurant employee, the latter responded:&quot;No. We never had this promotion.&quot;Alexander &quot;FaZe Adapt&quot; was taken aback after hearing this, and said:&quot;You said you never had this promotion? Oh, my god! You're an idiot.&quot;In response, FaZe Lacy remarked:&quot;Why did Popeyes post it then?&quot;As of this writing, Popeyes has not issued a statement regarding the confusion surrounding its collaboration with popular streamers.