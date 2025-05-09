"Popular for saying nothing": LowTierGod goes off at Khaby Lame for attending the 2025 Met Gala

Twitch streamer Dale "LowTierGod" recently put internet celebrity and influencer Khaby Lame on blast for attending the Met Gala. For context, Lame made his debut at the 2025 Met Gala, embracing the "Black Dandyism" theme with a vintage, tailored suit. The influencer is known for his silent yet expressive TikTok videos, which have garnered millions of views across social media platforms.

Ad

LowTierGod, however, made it clear that he was not a fan of Khaby's work while criticizing the influencer's presence at the Met, calling him "the guy that never talks":

"The guy that never talks, at the Met Gala. Literally no reason for this ni**a to be there. This is the most talentless ni**a in history, got popular for saying nothing. If there's one person I'd say doesn't deserve the fame, it's this ni**a."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The streamer referenced Lame's silent videos and claimed that these took no talent or effort to create:

"You haven't said anything, you're just sitting there with big, ashy lips and just got lucky, zero talent, zero work put in, worth millions for doing nothing. Why is this ni**a there?"

He then made a comparison with Hailey Welch, who was responsible for creating the viral "Hawk Tuah" meme:

Ad

"At least Hawk Tuah spoke. I mean, she's talentless too, but at least Hawk Tuah spoke."

"Worth hella Ms for nothing": LowTierGod speaks on Khaby Lame's Forbes appearances

Khaby Lame's outfit worn at the Met Gala (Image via Getty)

Khaby graced the Forbes magazine twice, initially in 2022 in the "30 Under 30" list in the Art & Culture category. Two years later, in 2024, he secured the 10th position on the Forbes top creator list, reportedly earning an estimated $20 million between June 2023 and June 2024.

Ad

In his recent livestream, LowTierGod expressed why he believed Lame's Forbes entries were unwarranted:

"Worth hella Ms for nothing, the highest paid creator, yearly on Forbes all the time, for literally saying and f**king doing nothing..."

In August 2023, Fortnite released a Khaby Lame themed skin, the first time a TikTok creator was featured in Fortnite's Icon Series. Referring to this, LowTierGod said:

"You've done nothing... [you've got a] Fortnite skin for what?."

Ad

Finally, the streamer circled back, calling out Khaby for appearing at the Met Gala:

"This is the only motherf**ker that pisses me off every time I see him, because it's just like why the f**k are you at the Met Gala? Why are you the highest-paid content 'creator' on Forbes under thirty? Why? This ni**a basically a chocolate NPC, at the Met Gala like he's a motherf**king celebrity..."

Ad

In November 2024, LowTierGod faced his fifth Twitch ban, coinciding with his 40th birthday. Reports indicate that his Twitch channel was allegedly hacked during a livestream, where unauthorized individuals broadcast a compilation of his past controversial clips, including instances of hate speech and racism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More