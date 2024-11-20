Controversial streamer LowTierGod banned from Twitch for the fifth time on his birthday

Controversial internet personality Dalauan "LowTierGod," also known as "LTG," has been banned for the fifth time on Twitch. This comes on the same day that the content creator celebrated his birthday. On November 19, 2024, @StreamerBans, an automated X account, notified the community of the ban.

When trying to access LowTierGod's channel, the following message appears:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

The situation quickly gained traction on X, with some netizens speculating why the Amazon-owned platform took down the streamer's channel.

According to some X users, LowTierGod's Twitch channel was allegedly hacked, with someone playing a video compilation of his controversial older clips.

Trending

X user @WhoCoffSama posted an alleged screenshot of the Los Angeles native's recent livestream.

"Dawg, they hacked LowTierGod Twitch and replaying his old videos. All of this on his 40th birthday," @WhoCoffSama wrote.

Here's the screenshot of the streamer's alleged hacked livestream:

A screenshot shared by X user @WhoCoffSama from the content creator's alleged hacked Twitch stream (Image via @WhoCoffSama/X)

"They really hacked LowTierGod's Twitch, made a compilation of his old TOS (Terms of Service) YT (YouTube) streams, and report banned him, how much time do y'all have on your hands, this is sad he just proving his point on how worthless y'all are," X user @HilenKeller remarked.

"Trolls really hacked ltg/LowTierGod's stream on his 40th birthday, confirmed his govt/age with a photo, then used clips for 30 mins from 2018-2021 when he used slurs [Racoon emoji] like in a compilation, repeatedly. And got his Twitch clipped. Generational hate for this man," X user @viralpwuzzyho wrote.

Expand Tweet

What has LowTierGod said in the past? A brief recap of streamer's controversial moments

LowTierGod is a well-known figure in the livestreaming and content creation communities, having created his Twitch channel in December 2013. One of his most viral videos is from 2013 when he expressed his displeasure with Steven "Boogie2988." He remarked:

"This is a f**king video to some fat f**k on YouTube, named Boogie2988. Now, I'm tired of this fat f**king popping up in my f**king search engines when I'm looking for a f**king workout video! I'm don't give a f**k about the aftermath from any of you Boogie fans that feel sorry for this greasy f**k! You fat f**king disgusting a** smelling! Blob! Cheesing drinking!"

In May 2021, LowTierGod once again garnered attention when he laughed at an individual who died by suicide. Explaining why he found the situation amusing, the Twitch streamer said:

"Like I said yesterday, the reason why I ultimately laughed at that video is because I honestly think that dude blew his brains out because a b**ch told him some s**t. Now, if that b**ch was like, 'Baby, I love you,' he would've never did it. But, obviously, I was laughing at the fact that he did that s**t over a b**ch. But, it's all good. I guess I'm an evil person."

As of this writing, LTG has not commented on his fifth Twitch ban. Furthermore, he has made his official X account protected, which means only approved followers have access to his social media posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback