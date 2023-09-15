LowTierGod gets banned third time this year, fans wonder why

Contentious Twitch streamer Dalauan Sparrow, aka LowTierGod or LTG for short, has received yet another ban from Twitch. The news was broken by the StreamerBans bot on X, formerly Twitter, and fans are wondering why his channel has been penalized. StreamerBans have also noted that this is Dalauan's third suspension this year, with many wondering its potential duration.

For those unaware, LowTierGod has been embroiled in a fair few controversies in his career for his use of inflammatory language on stream. The streamer was suspended in April this year for allegedly using racial slurs on stream, but readers should keep in mind that he has not divulged any information about his latest ban as of yet.

"He breaks TOS nightly": Viewers react as LowTierGod gets his third ban of the year

As mentioned before, the streamer has received a number of bans this year alone. His first ban came on April 28, and the creator promptly took to X to clarify that it was not a permanent one, ending speculation for his fans. That suspension lasted about a week.

The second ban of the year came on June 5 and followed a similar pattern, with LowTierGod getting unbanned a week after the suspension came into effect. It is unclear whether this time will be the same, and many viewers are wondering why Twitch decided to penalize him.

Considering his reputation for incurring suspensions, one X user joked that LTG breaks terms of service on a nightly basis, writing:

"He breaks TOS nightly lol"

A couple of others have also commented about the ban, with many saying that it was deserved, while fans pushed back against such comments.

Many have also shared old and problematic clips featuring the streamer. Some even called upon him to switch to a different platform than Twitch.

The exact reason for the ban remains unclear, as Twitch is notorious for not explaining their actions publicly. Unless the streamer himself sheds light on the matter, the public has no way of knowing. In the meantime, readers might be interested in diving into some of LowTierGod's previous controversies.