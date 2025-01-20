Quin69 says Elon Musk's Path of Exile 2 account was active while the billionaire attended Trump's inauguration

Quintin "Quin69" Crawford is a prominent Twitch streamer from New Zealand, renowned for his engaging and energetic streaming style. In terms of content, he has streamed over 7,000 hours of Path of Exile. On January 20, while streaming the game and reacting to Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration, he opened up his friends list to see Elon's account online.

What is most peculiar is that Elon's account, Fatalismftw, seemed to be online while he was standing by Trump at the inauguration in Washington DC. Quin69 humorously pointed this out, noting that Musk was at an in-game location, actively playing:

"Elon! How are you there?! Nah, how are you in the Sulphuric Caverns right now Elon? No, Elon seriously bro c'mon... You're in a map right now level 96, but I can see you there."

While commenting on this, the streamer kept cycling back and forth between the live broadcast of the Presidential Inauguration and his friend's list on Path of Exile, which displayed Elon's account as playing in the Sulphuric Caverns map.

Quin69 observes Elon Musk's Path of Exile 2 account during Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

In December 2024, Musk shared that he was temporarily removed from Path of Exile 2 for performing actions at a speed that triggered the game's anti-cheat mechanisms. He clarified that he was not using any macros and expressed his belief that the penalty for rapid actions was overly severe, anticipating future adjustments to this system.

Later, Quin69 raised questions about Musk's gaming proficiency. He suggested that Musk might be sharing his account with more experienced players, citing instances where Elon appeared unfamiliar with certain game mechanics and overlooked valuable in-game items. This led to speculation that Musk's high-level characters were not solely a result of his own gameplay efforts.

Regardless, the Tesla CEO may have his hands full manning the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly established U.S. federal initiative to restructure government operations to reduce expenditures and enhance efficiency. Announced by Donald Trump on November 12, 2024, DOGE is co-led by Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

In related news, Elon Musk criticized Asmongold during the Path of Exile 2 controversy and shared leaked DMs with the Twitch streamer.

